'Atmospheric river event' crashes into California spraying 'fire hose' of six inches of snow an hour and torrential rain down the West coast - as millions across Plains, Midwest and South brace for blizzards, tornadoes and severe storms
A winter storm packing powerful winds aided by what's being termed an 'atmospheric river' is bringing heavy rain and several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada has shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood and avalanche warnings on Saturday from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe.
