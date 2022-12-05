ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2022. Rockiea Shalane Victoria, 45, Houston: Forgery; attempted theft less than $1,000; turning movements and required signals. Hanna Jade Edwards, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainers (5). John Terrell Voiselle, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge improvements public hearing Dec. 13

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration will host an open house public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to gather public input and comments for its Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Improvements Project in Lake Charles and Westlake. The Open...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura. $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura. $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A step was made towards the Contraband Bayou Extension Project at Lake Charles City Council. A plan to create a bridge that would extend Nelson Road over to West Sallier Street was first discussed with the public in 2013. The project will also widen Sallier...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana meets to talk to homeowners still struggling to rebuild

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana hosted a meeting in Lake Charles to talk to homeowners who are frustrated and still struggling to repair their homes. “Over the course of the last year I’ve received a lot of calls and concerns about what’s going on with the actual recovery, so we decided to have the Restore Program come and also the City of Lake Charles come in to explain to the citizens of the area on what’s going on, what’s the holdup and or why things are being held up,” said District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is a vital government agency that makes sure the state lives up to its name, “Sportsman’s Paradise.”. And if the outdoors is paradise, the inside of the agency’s building in Lake Charles was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass

DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy