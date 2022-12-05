Read full article on original website
DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to hear the public’s thoughts on replacing the “outdated” I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. DOTD is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “This has been an ongoing discussion for 30 years. I mean...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2022. Rockiea Shalane Victoria, 45, Houston: Forgery; attempted theft less than $1,000; turning movements and required signals. Hanna Jade Edwards, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainers (5). John Terrell Voiselle, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with...
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge improvements public hearing Dec. 13
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration will host an open house public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to gather public input and comments for its Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Improvements Project in Lake Charles and Westlake. The Open...
Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura. $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura. $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu...
Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A step was made towards the Contraband Bayou Extension Project at Lake Charles City Council. A plan to create a bridge that would extend Nelson Road over to West Sallier Street was first discussed with the public in 2013. The project will also widen Sallier...
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in 2 days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
Restore Louisiana meets to talk to homeowners still struggling to rebuild
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana hosted a meeting in Lake Charles to talk to homeowners who are frustrated and still struggling to repair their homes. “Over the course of the last year I’ve received a lot of calls and concerns about what’s going on with the actual recovery, so we decided to have the Restore Program come and also the City of Lake Charles come in to explain to the citizens of the area on what’s going on, what’s the holdup and or why things are being held up,” said District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith.
Abbeville man killed in boat accident
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single vessel incident that occurred in Vermilion Parish on Dec. 3.
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
Two good samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two good samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
More Louisiana homeowners left in the lurch as insurer UPC pulls out of state
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - About 33,000 more Louisiana homeowners are about to be notified that they must find new property insurance, as troubled carrier United Property & Casualty announced plans Wednesday (Dec. 7) to pull out of the state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office issued a statement confirming the...
New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is a vital government agency that makes sure the state lives up to its name, “Sportsman’s Paradise.”. And if the outdoors is paradise, the inside of the agency’s building in Lake Charles was...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass
DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
