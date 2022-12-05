ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Voice of America

Spain Under Pressure Over Migrant Deaths on Moroccan Border

Madrid, spain — Rights groups are pressuring Spain’s government over the deaths of at least 23 people after thousands of migrants forced their way through the European Union’s only land border with Africa between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. In the worst tragedy on a...
Voice of America

Protesters in Iran Press On with 3-Day National Strike

Protesters in Iran held a second day of a three-day strike as part of a wave of civil unrest triggered by the September death of an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. The protesters had called for shop owners to close their businesses through...
Voice of America

DRC Peace Talks End Amid Hopes of Opening Dialogue with M23

Nairobi, Kenya — A third round of peace talks for the Democratic Republic of Congo has ended in Nairobi with no reported progress toward settling conflicts in the country’s volatile eastern provinces. The talks are coming to an end as the Congolese government accuses the M23 rebel group of killing at least 270 civilians.
AFP

Italy ordered to restore migrant charity rescue vessel

An Italian court has ordered the state to restore a German charity vessel seized in 2017 over migrant rescues in the Mediterranean, a lawyer told AFP Friday. On Friday, Corso ruled port authorities must "see to all maintenance works necessary to restore and maintain the condition of the (Iuventa) vessel as it was at the time of the seizure".
Voice of America

Association Head Says Rohingya Still Face Genocide

Washington — The head of a Rohingya organization urgently called for the U.N. Security Council to prevent what it described as genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar. Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK (BROUK), told VOA that the Rohingya in Rakhine state, Myanmar's far west region, continue to face a genocidal program that puts their very survival at risk.
Voice of America

Pandemic Treaty Plans Being Worked On at WHO

Geneva, Switzerland — Negotiators are meeting in Geneva this week to thrash out a pandemic treaty aimed at ensuring the flaws that turned COVID-19 into a global crisis could never happen again. As the third anniversary of the emergence of the virus rolls around, negotiators are raking over an...
Voice of America

Confusion over Iran’s Morality Police as Women Drop Hijab

Confusion over the standing of Iran’s morality police continues after state media gave different reports over the weekend. But more Iranian women have appeared in public without the required head covering hijab as enforcement of the policy has been reduced. The morality police were established in 2005. The group...
AFP

US basketball star Griner arrives home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
Voice of America

Global Anti-Corruption Forum Meets in Washington

Hundreds of activists, officials and experts have come together in Washington to explore ways to end chronic corruption in governments, institutions and systems around the world. The five-day conference, convened every two years by the global corruption watchdog Transparency International and a host country, is considered the world's largest international...
Voice of America

Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit

Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
