Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift
NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, part of what appears to be the Kremlin's scaled-back ambition to secure only the bulk of territory it has claimed.
Voice of America
Spain Under Pressure Over Migrant Deaths on Moroccan Border
Madrid, spain — Rights groups are pressuring Spain’s government over the deaths of at least 23 people after thousands of migrants forced their way through the European Union’s only land border with Africa between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. In the worst tragedy on a...
Voice of America
Protesters in Iran Press On with 3-Day National Strike
Protesters in Iran held a second day of a three-day strike as part of a wave of civil unrest triggered by the September death of an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. The protesters had called for shop owners to close their businesses through...
Voice of America
DRC Peace Talks End Amid Hopes of Opening Dialogue with M23
Nairobi, Kenya — A third round of peace talks for the Democratic Republic of Congo has ended in Nairobi with no reported progress toward settling conflicts in the country’s volatile eastern provinces. The talks are coming to an end as the Congolese government accuses the M23 rebel group of killing at least 270 civilians.
Italy ordered to restore migrant charity rescue vessel
An Italian court has ordered the state to restore a German charity vessel seized in 2017 over migrant rescues in the Mediterranean, a lawyer told AFP Friday. On Friday, Corso ruled port authorities must "see to all maintenance works necessary to restore and maintain the condition of the (Iuventa) vessel as it was at the time of the seizure".
Voice of America
Association Head Says Rohingya Still Face Genocide
Washington — The head of a Rohingya organization urgently called for the U.N. Security Council to prevent what it described as genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar. Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK (BROUK), told VOA that the Rohingya in Rakhine state, Myanmar's far west region, continue to face a genocidal program that puts their very survival at risk.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Attacks and Counter Attacks, Oil Embargo Analysis and Ukrainians in Indiana.
We’ll learn more about the attacks on Russian military bases inside Russia, and the Russian retaliation. Some more analysis on the oil embargo, plus a visit to Indiana.
Voice of America
Pandemic Treaty Plans Being Worked On at WHO
Geneva, Switzerland — Negotiators are meeting in Geneva this week to thrash out a pandemic treaty aimed at ensuring the flaws that turned COVID-19 into a global crisis could never happen again. As the third anniversary of the emergence of the virus rolls around, negotiators are raking over an...
Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia for Chinese leader Xi’s visit
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast met Friday in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seeking to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes. Before a...
Voice of America
Confusion over Iran’s Morality Police as Women Drop Hijab
Confusion over the standing of Iran’s morality police continues after state media gave different reports over the weekend. But more Iranian women have appeared in public without the required head covering hijab as enforcement of the policy has been reduced. The morality police were established in 2005. The group...
US basketball star Griner arrives home after Russia prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
Voice of America
Global Anti-Corruption Forum Meets in Washington
Hundreds of activists, officials and experts have come together in Washington to explore ways to end chronic corruption in governments, institutions and systems around the world. The five-day conference, convened every two years by the global corruption watchdog Transparency International and a host country, is considered the world's largest international...
Voice of America
Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit
Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment
ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order.
Comments / 0