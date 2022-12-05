ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona

Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
Battle of Unbeatens: No. 12 Arizona hosts Kansas with both teams 7-0

TONIGHT’S GAME IS ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND IS BROADCAST LIVE ON RADIO AT KTUC (1400-AM) No. 12 Arizona, 7-0 for the fourth-straight year and ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 88.1 points per game, hosts Kansas of the Big 12 at McKale Center on Thursday night at 6.
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
Tucson's Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award

TUCSON, Arizona — Tuscon native Bijan Robinson wins the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back. Robinson led the Texas Longhorns this season with 1,894 yards from scrimmage, 20 total touchdowns and 6.2 yards per rushing attempt. Robinson also had five multi-touchdown games and two 200-yard rushing games.
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
Preteen girl missing from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
Tucson – October 2021 – Late Afternoon on the Mountain

An afternoon trip up Mt Lemmon to check out the leaves. The late afternoon drive offered numerous shadowing shots. A climber near Windy Point made her way to the top. The views towards sunset caused dramatic effects. We reached the valley floor just before sunset. A quick trip through Saguaro...
