wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
coladaily.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashes on I-20
A tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashed through a wooded median on Interstate 20 at mile marker 45 Wednesday afternoon. According to the County of Lexington, one driver has sustained minor injuries and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited and no addition details have been provided about the condition of the livestock.
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
coladaily.com
Gilbert woman charged in church burglaries
A Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items last month from four Lexington County churches. According to arrest warrants, Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church,...
WRDW-TV
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lexington shooting investigation continues, police ask public for information
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment back in October. Police say the shooting happened on October 9, 2022, at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington. Investigators say they...
WIS-TV
Calhoun Co. man accused of stealing multiple drones and dirt bikes
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny. Investigators say Craig Gray stole multiple drones and dirt bikes on Dec. 4 from the Cameron area. According to officials, Magistrate Court Judge, Jeffrey Bloom, set a one million dollar...
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
swlexledger.com
River Bluff teacher arrested for having handgun on school property
Lexington, SC (12/06/2022) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said late Tuesday that officers with his department had arrestted Susan Horton, age 54 of Lexington, for a weapons law violation after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Road. On the afternoon...
swlexledger.com
County firefighters battle house fire on Garden Gate Way off US Hwy. 378 near Lexington Monday
Lake Murray, SC 12/06/2022 Paul Kirby – The Lexington County Fire Service was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Garden Gate Way off US Hwy. 378 west of Lexington Monday morning. According to Jessica Imbimbo, spokesperson for Lexington County, the original call reporting the fire came in at 7:34 a.m.
WIS-TV
Detectives release video, photos of suspects in Lexington apartment shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Detectives from the Lexington Police Department Tuesday released new images and video from an apartment complex shooting. Investigators said the ongoing investigation started on Oct. 9. At around 10 a.m. officers were called to the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. On arrival, they found a man outside his apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
FBI investigating shots fired near Midlands Hydro Plant
The FBI and other agencies are investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night, near the Wateree Hydro Station near Ridgeway, just northeast of Columbia.
swlexledger.com
Fire Service releases information on multiple home fires in Heritage Farm neighborhood
Lake Murray, SC (12/06/2022) Paul Kirby – On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Lexington County Fire Service was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Cochin Trace off Calks Ferry Road. This is in the Heritage Farms subdivision close to US Hwy 378 in the Lake Murray area of the county just west of the Town of Lexington.
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
WIS-TV
Sumter police locate missing teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
coladaily.com
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus
Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
