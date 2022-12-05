ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashes on I-20

A tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashed through a wooded median on Interstate 20 at mile marker 45 Wednesday afternoon. According to the County of Lexington, one driver has sustained minor injuries and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited and no addition details have been provided about the condition of the livestock.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Gilbert woman charged in church burglaries

A Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items last month from four Lexington County churches. According to arrest warrants, Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
MONETTA, SC
WIS-TV

Calhoun Co. man accused of stealing multiple drones and dirt bikes

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny. Investigators say Craig Gray stole multiple drones and dirt bikes on Dec. 4 from the Cameron area. According to officials, Magistrate Court Judge, Jeffrey Bloom, set a one million dollar...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

River Bluff teacher arrested for having handgun on school property

Lexington, SC (12/06/2022) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said late Tuesday that officers with his department had arrestted Susan Horton, age 54 of Lexington, for a weapons law violation after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Road. On the afternoon...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Detectives release video, photos of suspects in Lexington apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Detectives from the Lexington Police Department Tuesday released new images and video from an apartment complex shooting. Investigators said the ongoing investigation started on Oct. 9. At around 10 a.m. officers were called to the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. On arrival, they found a man outside his apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police locate missing teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy