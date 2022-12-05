ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Joebeacon
3d ago

Won't happen. Democrats will never do it they need something to hold over their heads to control them. Same thing they do to the black community is dangle the carrot every election cycle get votes then disappear until the next election cycle and repeat the process.

wolverine9005
3d ago

The Democrats have lead invasion of this country for one purpose (in my opinion) a Socialist revolution. Democracy is in danger from Democrats flooding this country with Foreigners and by Socialist teacherfrom elementary to college indoctrination of our youth this is invasion and most definitely a Socialist revolution lead by the Biden administration along with every Democrat governor who allowed sanctuary cities. Viva Revolution

tiredofthestupidity
3d ago

we've had near 5 million more come across the border in less than 2 years. where is the year or timeline, the red line in the sand for people who have crossed our borders illegally? Are the millions biden shipped all over the country considered legal by the government or illegal? Things must be fixed once and for all. Even the guy sitting in the WH, isn't above the law. Yet, he has deliberately ignored our laws with regards to our border. He has created a massive security risk on several levels, and citizens will bear the brunt of the consequences. biden, must be impeached.

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
