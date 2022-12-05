If you want something done right, do it yourself. So goes the old saying. It is of course sometimes difficult for people to trust that other people will complete tasks to the same standard that they themselves would. Attorneys, in particular, often need to rely on other lawyers when they work in the same firm or if they serve the same client while working at different shops. Nevertheless, lawyers should be wary of trusting other attorneys, and they should double check the work of pretty much every lawyer they work with on a project.

