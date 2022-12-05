ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Lions are a 1-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Lions are -115 on the moneyline in the game.

The Vikings are -105.

The over/under for the game is set at 54 points.

The Vikings are coming off a 27-20 win against the New York Jets.

The Lions beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14.

The Vikings beat the Lions in Week 3, 28-24.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

