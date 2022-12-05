ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, IL

Live Nativity celebrates 30th year at Beulah UMC

Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
Beulah United Methodist Church will hold its 30th annual Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the church located at 1040 Beulah Lane in Sumner.
The church will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Sign of the Kingdom.
The public is invited to drive-through the decorated City of Sumner and follow the luminaries south to Beulah where live Biblical scenes will be portrayed for the last two miles leading up to the church. Live animals will be on site at the nativity at the church.

