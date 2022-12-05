ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Regional Arts Council 'Christmas in the Sky' gala: Here's what you need to know

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

The event of the year is almost here and before you get dressed to the nines to enter a land of whimsical fairytales at the 2022 Christmas in the Sky arts fundraiser gala, here's what you need to know.

Tickets and Raffles

As of Thursday, December 8 all tickets for Christmas in the Sky have sold out.

Sid Potts Raffle - $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwsIJ_0jYED3IH00

There are two different items up for grabs for this auction price. A Michele Diamond Deco Watch in a yellow gold stainless steel case and bracelet with diamond bezel and mother of pearl dial is available as the "princess" option. While a Victorinox Swiss Army Dive Master 500 Watch with a titanium case and bracelet with gray chronograph dial and self-winding movement is the option for "princes".

Silver Paddle Raffle - $100

This special raffle gives one winner the opportunity to go on a $5,000 shopping spree at the silent auction. A credit will be added to the winner's account on file to bid on any of the 850 silent auction items spread throughout the two floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Xumt_0jYED3IH00

Golden Paddle Raffle - $200

If the silver paddle raffle wasn't exciting enough, for those who feel like big spenders can enter this raffle for the chance to win a $10,000 spending spree at the live auction. This credit will be added to the winner's account on file and can be used towards one auction item during the live auction.

Registration for the raffle tickets will close on Friday, December 9 and a limited number of raffle tickets and entry tickets are available for purchase at the Christmas in the Sky website .

'Christmas in the Sky' is much more than a party. Learn what it does for the Shreveport area

Location & Parking

The Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino will be transformed into a magical land of fairytales with many Shreveport artists giving their takes on the classics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A781a_0jYED3IH00

Check this out Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights makes list of best Christmas lights displays in the US

Parking will be a breeze since there will be complementary valet service available at the front entrance at the valet circle.

Louisiana Downs is located at 8000 E. Texas St. in Bossier City and you can follow the pink and yellow banners to find the valet service.

Live & Silent Auctions

More holiday fun Get in the holiday spirit with these events happening all over Shreveport and Bossier City

The main event of the evening will be the silent and live auctions with over 900 items and services donated by businesses and artists in Shreveport-Bossier and beyond.

The live auction will feature one-of-a-kind experiences like trips across the globe with included airfare and hotels, glittering jewels along with customized and personal services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDaBh_0jYED3IH00

Read How a movie filmed in Springhill in the 70's will help fund the town's Christmas lights

The silent auction will have 15 areas spread out in the different levels of Louisiana Downs featuring jewelry, accessories, parties, sports memorabilia, wine and more.

Take a sneak peek at the items up for auction at the Christmas in the Sky website and take a look at what fairytales the artists are transforming for the event.

All guests must register their credit card in order to participate in the auctions. You can either register online at the Christmas in the Sky website or in person at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council offices in the Central Artstation at 801 Crockett St.

More: Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights makes list of best Christmas lights displays in the US

Christmas in the Sky is more than an extravagant party, it's a night of whimsy and fun that results in raising funds for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council to continue its programming for the next two years.

Come dressed in black-tie attire or like you're stepping into your very own fairytale on Saturday, December 10 from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. at the Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Regional Arts Council 'Christmas in the Sky' gala: Here's what you need to know

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Word of God Ministries’ Bossier location opening coffee shop

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new Word of God Ministries (WOGM) in Bossier City will be opening a coffee shop with its very own barista soon. On Dec. 8, Pastor James McMenis and Cassie Hammett visit KSLA to discuss the new coffee shop and innovations offered at the new location in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

First Fazoli’s restaurant in Louisiana coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Quick-service American-Italian restaurant chain Fazoli’s is opening its first location in Louisiana in Shreveport. For those familiar with the Kentucky-based franchise, its famous unlimited breadsticks, creamy pasta and pizzas are all fan favorites. The fast-casual chain has more than 220 restaurants across 27 states, topping 1.5 million in sales this year. The new location in Shreveport is slated to open by the end of 2023.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

KCS Holiday Express comes to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend was jam packed with events. Patrick Dennis was in Shreveport vising with the KCS Holiday Express Giving Challenge for the Places to Be with Patrick D.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Stonewall Shop Makes Epic Little Debbie Christmas Tree Treats

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year All Throughout Ark-La-Tex. We are seeing so many businesses roll out their Christmas-themed menu items. It's Safe to Say We All Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Snacks Right?. The crew at ROLLIN' N STONE is making all of our Christmas-craving dreams come...
STONEWALL, LA
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana

2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied the record high of 81 degrees on Tuesday afternoon according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record of 81 was set all the way back in 1924. Tuesday's high was 19 degrees above the 30 year average. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman

A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy