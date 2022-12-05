Shreveport Regional Arts Council 'Christmas in the Sky' gala: Here's what you need to know

The event of the year is almost here and before you get dressed to the nines to enter a land of whimsical fairytales at the 2022 Christmas in the Sky arts fundraiser gala, here's what you need to know.

Tickets and Raffles

As of Thursday, December 8 all tickets for Christmas in the Sky have sold out.

Sid Potts Raffle - $25

There are two different items up for grabs for this auction price. A Michele Diamond Deco Watch in a yellow gold stainless steel case and bracelet with diamond bezel and mother of pearl dial is available as the "princess" option. While a Victorinox Swiss Army Dive Master 500 Watch with a titanium case and bracelet with gray chronograph dial and self-winding movement is the option for "princes".

Silver Paddle Raffle - $100

This special raffle gives one winner the opportunity to go on a $5,000 shopping spree at the silent auction. A credit will be added to the winner's account on file to bid on any of the 850 silent auction items spread throughout the two floors.

Golden Paddle Raffle - $200

If the silver paddle raffle wasn't exciting enough, for those who feel like big spenders can enter this raffle for the chance to win a $10,000 spending spree at the live auction. This credit will be added to the winner's account on file and can be used towards one auction item during the live auction.

Registration for the raffle tickets will close on Friday, December 9 and a limited number of raffle tickets and entry tickets are available for purchase at the Christmas in the Sky website .

Location & Parking

The Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino will be transformed into a magical land of fairytales with many Shreveport artists giving their takes on the classics.

Parking will be a breeze since there will be complementary valet service available at the front entrance at the valet circle.

Louisiana Downs is located at 8000 E. Texas St. in Bossier City and you can follow the pink and yellow banners to find the valet service.

Live & Silent Auctions

The main event of the evening will be the silent and live auctions with over 900 items and services donated by businesses and artists in Shreveport-Bossier and beyond.

The live auction will feature one-of-a-kind experiences like trips across the globe with included airfare and hotels, glittering jewels along with customized and personal services.

The silent auction will have 15 areas spread out in the different levels of Louisiana Downs featuring jewelry, accessories, parties, sports memorabilia, wine and more.

Take a sneak peek at the items up for auction at the Christmas in the Sky website and take a look at what fairytales the artists are transforming for the event.

All guests must register their credit card in order to participate in the auctions. You can either register online at the Christmas in the Sky website or in person at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council offices in the Central Artstation at 801 Crockett St.

Christmas in the Sky is more than an extravagant party, it's a night of whimsy and fun that results in raising funds for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council to continue its programming for the next two years.

Come dressed in black-tie attire or like you're stepping into your very own fairytale on Saturday, December 10 from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. at the Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino.

