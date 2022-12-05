ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson McGohan, Miamisburg HS tight end, announces he's decommitting from Cincinnati

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Jackson McGohan, a Miamisburg High School tight end who committed in January to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, announced Monday that he's decommitting from UC .

UC introduced Scott Satterfield on Monday as its new head coach. Satterfield replaces Luke Fickell, who was introduced last Monday as Wisconsin's new head coach .

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound McGohan tweeted last week that he received an offer from former UC head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. McGohan is expected to make an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend, per multiple reports.

McGohan is among several Class of 2023 players - including cornerback Amare Snowden, tight end Khamari Anderson, defensive back Jonas Duclona and wide receiver Ayden Greene - to decommit from UC since Fickell's departure was announced.

On Monday night, Nick Oliveira, an offensive tackle from New Jersey, announced via Twitter his decommitment from UC.

Badin High School's Braedyn Moore announced last week that he was reopening his recruitment as well.

