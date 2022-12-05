ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman hires Whitni Howell as its next softball coach

By Staff Reports
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Hickman softball will have a new leader come the 2023 fall season.

Whitni Howell has been tabbed as the next Kewpies’ softball coach, the school announced Monday. Most recently, Howell was an assistant softball coach at Capital City for the past four seasons.

Howell will fill the shoes Courtney Haskell leaves open. Haskell retired after the 2022 season, having coached Hickman softball since 2003.

“I am humbled and grateful to Mr. Rubenstein and the Hickman Family by being given the opportunity to be the next Kewpie softball coach,” Howell said in a release. ”I hope to be able to continue the tradition of being the premier program in the area that Coach Courtney Haskell and staff built for over 20 years. It is a true honor.”

Howell has been around mid-Missouri softball all her life. A graduate from both Jefferson City High School and Columbia College, Howell starred at both programs before moving into the coaching ranks.

As a Jay, Howell was an all-region, all-district and all-state player. She set the state tournament record for batting average, hitting .750 in Jefferson City's 2009 tournament run to the 2009 state title.

At Columbia College, Howell was a two-time all-conference selection and was the Cougars team captain.

Howell has coached competitive softball for seven years. She'll bring an offensive mind to Hickman, as she primarily focused on the offensive strategy and the infield while coaching at Capital City.

Columbia Daily Tribune

