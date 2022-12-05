ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Lisbon, WI

Town or village? Lisbon will hold a special election Jan. 10 to decide

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
After more than a year of planning, filing paperwork and finalizing agreements with neighboring villages, the town of Lisbon is at its last step in becoming a village. Lisbon will have a special incorporation referendum election on Jan. 10.

Town Administrator Kathy Nickolaus said that if the town residents decide with a majority that they want to be a village, the town will then be a village.

"We did all the work," she said. "Now the town gets to decide." Residents can request an absentee ballot online using myvote.wi.gov. Ballots will be sent starting Dec. 20.

In-office absentee voting for this election is slated for Dec. 27, 28, 29, and Jan. 3 to 6 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the town hall building. Absentee voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7.

All Lisbon regular polling places will be open on Jan. 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ballot will have one question: "Shall the Town of Lisbon become a village?" Town residents can either vote "For a Village" or "Against a Village."

"One of the most important things (if Lisbon becomes a village) is that Lisbon gets to remain Lisbon," Joseph Osterman, town chairperson, said. He said this would guarantee that the residents can keep their one-acre lots and not be annexed into another municipality. He also said that the neighboring municipalities are supportive of the town's incorporation efforts.

"The residents get to decide what Lisbon wants," he added.

Lisbon's past incorporation efforts have failed

The town of Lisbon has explored the possibility of incorporation many times before. In 2020, the town tried the application process, but the state rejected its border agreement with Lannon, without the possibility of revision, and requested a resubmission of the border agreement with Merton.

The town of Lisbon was not able to get this settled by the deadline of June 30 of that year.

Past incorporation efforts include Lisbon and Sussex exploring the option of merging in the 1980s, but ultimately deciding against it.

Lisbon officials revisited incorporation in 1990 but tabled it indefinitely.

In 2008, two former town supervisors and a former plan commissioner launched a petition drive to support incorporating as a village. The petition later failed.

In 2011, the state Incorporation Review Board dismissed the town's attempt at incorporation because it failed to meet all the requirements, including homogeneity and compactness of the town, the territory beyond the core, the impact on the remainder of the town and the impact on the metropolitan community. Tax revenue and the level of services were the only two standards met.

For more information about the town of Lisbon incorporation information, visit www.townoflisbonwi.com/273/Incorporation.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KozlowiczCathy.

