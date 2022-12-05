ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class 3A Western Hills Conference All-Stars

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
Offensive MVP: Luke Hilyard, Avonworth

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Omari Smith, Beaver Area

Defensive MVP: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth

Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Shai Newby, West Mifflin

RB: Luke Hilyard, Avonworth

RB: Liam Gibson, Beaver Area

RB: Delron White, West Mifflin

FB: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth

WR: Austin Johncour, Avonworth

WR: Andrew Kuban, Avonworth

WR: Tyjier Williams, West Mifflin

WR: Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley

TE: Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth

OL: Aiden Ezer, Avonworth

OL: Mason Metz, Avonworth

OL: Omari Smith, Beaver Area

OL: Sean Morrison, South Park

OL: Rico Steele, West Mifflin

ATH: Ty Tamborino, Seton LaSalle

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth

DL: Delron White, West Mifflin

DL: Braeden Walker, West Mifflin

DL: Greg Barlion, Hopewell

DL: Cade Pattison, Beaver Area

LB: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth

LB: Liam Gibson, Beaver Area

LB: Diego Gutierrez, Beaver Area

LB: Peyton Yuhas West Mifflin

DB: Colin Crawford, Avonworth

DB: Harper Conroy, South Park

DB: Tyjier Williams, West Mifflin

DB: Gerrell Leeper, Beaver Area

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Evan Baker, Beaver Area

P: Nate Harper, Avonworth

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Nate Harper, Avonworth

RB: Gavin Eshenbaugh, Quaker Valley

RB: Eric Doerue, South Park

RB: Dayveon Jackson, Hopewell

FB: Gabe Lutton, Beaver Area

WR: Aric White, Seton LaSalle

WR: Tayshawn McMillian, West Mifflin

WR: Gerrell Leeper, Beaver Area

WR: Josiah Santiago, Beaver Area

TE: Stephen Handlow, Beaver Area

OL: Cole Hansen, Avonworth

OL: Aidan McKenzie, Seton LaSalle

OL: Anthony Trunzo, West Mifflin

OL: Greg Barlion, Hopewell

OL: Noah Reagan, Beaver Area

ATH: Rich Fix, West Mifflin

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Ben Fenters, Avonworth

DL: Nick Fenters, Avonworth

DL: Aidan McKenzie, Seton LaSalle

DL: Sean Morrison, South Park

DL: Luke Thompson, Beaver Area

LB: Andrew Kuban, Avonworth

LB: Thomas Pipkins III, Hopewell

LB: O'Malley Daly, Seton LaSalle

LB: Zach Ludwig, South Park

DB: Elvin Le, Avonworth

DB: Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth

DB: Shai Newby, West Mifflin

DB: Dylan Porto, Beaver Area

SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Mike Osekowski, Avonworth

P: Evan Baker, Beaver Area

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Isaac Pupi, Beaver Area

WR: Cameron Fedorka, Hopewell

WR: Jack Kohrmann, Beaver Area

WR: Colin Crawford, Avonworth

OL: Zach Dimtroff, Avonworth

OL: Steve Mescan, Seton LaSalle

OL: Abe Djedid, Quaker Valley

OL: Tyler Forstoffer, West Mifflin

OL: Braeden Walker, West Mifflin

DL: Ben Barnes, Avonworth

DL: Lawrance Kasanzale, Hopewell

DL: Braeden Crousey, West Mifflin

LB: Nico Neal, Avonworth

LB: Eric Doerue, South Park

LB: Kejuan Shields, West Mifflin

LB: Dom Giles, Quaker Valley

LB: Sam Pidro, Beaver Area

DB: Tyler Lewis, Hopewell

DB: AJ D'Agostino, South Park

DB: Jackson Vogt, Avonworth

DB: Tayshawn McMillian, West Mifflin

DB: Josiah Santiago, Beaver Area

