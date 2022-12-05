Class 3A Western Hills Conference All-Stars
Offensive MVP: Luke Hilyard, Avonworth
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Omari Smith, Beaver Area
Defensive MVP: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth
Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Shai Newby, West Mifflin
RB: Luke Hilyard, Avonworth
RB: Liam Gibson, Beaver Area
RB: Delron White, West Mifflin
FB: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth
WR: Austin Johncour, Avonworth
WR: Andrew Kuban, Avonworth
WR: Tyjier Williams, West Mifflin
WR: Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley
TE: Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth
OL: Aiden Ezer, Avonworth
OL: Mason Metz, Avonworth
OL: Omari Smith, Beaver Area
OL: Sean Morrison, South Park
OL: Rico Steele, West Mifflin
ATH: Ty Tamborino, Seton LaSalle
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth
DL: Delron White, West Mifflin
DL: Braeden Walker, West Mifflin
DL: Greg Barlion, Hopewell
DL: Cade Pattison, Beaver Area
LB: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth
LB: Liam Gibson, Beaver Area
LB: Diego Gutierrez, Beaver Area
LB: Peyton Yuhas West Mifflin
DB: Colin Crawford, Avonworth
DB: Harper Conroy, South Park
DB: Tyjier Williams, West Mifflin
DB: Gerrell Leeper, Beaver Area
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Evan Baker, Beaver Area
P: Nate Harper, Avonworth
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Nate Harper, Avonworth
RB: Gavin Eshenbaugh, Quaker Valley
RB: Eric Doerue, South Park
RB: Dayveon Jackson, Hopewell
FB: Gabe Lutton, Beaver Area
WR: Aric White, Seton LaSalle
WR: Tayshawn McMillian, West Mifflin
WR: Gerrell Leeper, Beaver Area
WR: Josiah Santiago, Beaver Area
TE: Stephen Handlow, Beaver Area
OL: Cole Hansen, Avonworth
OL: Aidan McKenzie, Seton LaSalle
OL: Anthony Trunzo, West Mifflin
OL: Greg Barlion, Hopewell
OL: Noah Reagan, Beaver Area
ATH: Rich Fix, West Mifflin
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Ben Fenters, Avonworth
DL: Nick Fenters, Avonworth
DL: Aidan McKenzie, Seton LaSalle
DL: Sean Morrison, South Park
DL: Luke Thompson, Beaver Area
LB: Andrew Kuban, Avonworth
LB: Thomas Pipkins III, Hopewell
LB: O'Malley Daly, Seton LaSalle
LB: Zach Ludwig, South Park
DB: Elvin Le, Avonworth
DB: Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth
DB: Shai Newby, West Mifflin
DB: Dylan Porto, Beaver Area
SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Mike Osekowski, Avonworth
P: Evan Baker, Beaver Area
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Isaac Pupi, Beaver Area
WR: Cameron Fedorka, Hopewell
WR: Jack Kohrmann, Beaver Area
WR: Colin Crawford, Avonworth
OL: Zach Dimtroff, Avonworth
OL: Steve Mescan, Seton LaSalle
OL: Abe Djedid, Quaker Valley
OL: Tyler Forstoffer, West Mifflin
OL: Braeden Walker, West Mifflin
DL: Ben Barnes, Avonworth
DL: Lawrance Kasanzale, Hopewell
DL: Braeden Crousey, West Mifflin
LB: Nico Neal, Avonworth
LB: Eric Doerue, South Park
LB: Kejuan Shields, West Mifflin
LB: Dom Giles, Quaker Valley
LB: Sam Pidro, Beaver Area
DB: Tyler Lewis, Hopewell
DB: AJ D'Agostino, South Park
DB: Jackson Vogt, Avonworth
DB: Tayshawn McMillian, West Mifflin
DB: Josiah Santiago, Beaver Area
