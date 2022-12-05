Read full article on original website
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other.
Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Holiday Festivities Throughout December
Tulsa's Gathering Place is being transformed into a Winter wonderland for the holiday season. The park is being decked out in twinkling lights, winter décor and more for all ages. The Gathering Place is inviting the Tulsa community to come out and enjoy the seven nights of holiday activities...
A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village
People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season. In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables. “We were just wanting to start a family tradition,...
‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop
TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
Broken Arrow residents can see holiday displays with “Map of Lights”
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is making it easy for its residents to find holiday lights around town. This is the second year for the “Map of Lights”, which maps out houses adorned with lights and displays, submitted by homeowners. There are about 20 displays listed on the map this year.
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
Time running out to sign up for Rogers County Christmas food baskets
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — This is the last week for Rogers County residents to sign up to receive a free Christmas dinner. The free dinners are courtesy of the Rogers County Share the Spirit campaign. The charity has helped organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations to be distributed in December prior to Christmas.
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Tulsa coffee shop owner takes love of the brew to next level, buys Nicaraguan coffee farm
DoubleShot Coffee Company opened in 2004 after owner Brian Franklin set out on a mission to make coffee that he could enjoy. Franklin was an early-riser who didn’t like coffee. Still, he drank it to try to get that extra boost in the morning, but he didn’t enjoy his morning brew.
Renovated north Tulsa community center to open soon
The Reed Community Foundation partnered with the city of Tulsa in 2019 to upgrade the old Ben Hill Community Center. Founder, Keith Reed, plans to open the new center in February 2023.
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper coming to Tulsa next summer
TULSA, Okla. — Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are bringing their world tour to Tulsa in 2023. The bands are bringing Alice Cooper with them to perform at H.A. Chapman Stadium at the University of Tulsa on Aug. 16. at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale to...
Tahlequah Fashion Designers Host Native American Fashion Show
A group of fashion designers in Tahlequah are hosting a Native fashion show this month. The goal is to showcase Native artwork and fashion at home. Even as a young girl, Alyssa Brackett said she picked sewing over sports and dreamed of designing fashion one day. She met Danielle Campbell a few months ago and heard Campbell was looking to show off the work of local designers at a Native fashion show.
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
Watch: Tulsa Ballerina Maria Tallchief To Be Featured On $1 Coin
A new $1 dollar coin produced by the U.S. Mint will feature five Native American ballet dancers known as the Five Moons Ballerinas. One of them is the founder of Tulsa Ballet. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Wednesday morning with a look at the new coin.
Muskogee plans for new incentives for small business owners
The City of Muskogee is working to help small business owners grow their shops with a new incentive plan.
Claremore plans for regional fire and police training center
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
