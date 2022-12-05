ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks' linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe has entered the transfer portal and plans to leave the Ducks, according to a report by 247Sports.com .

Flowe was a five-star recruit when he came to Oregon in the 2020 recruiting class.

More: Dan Lanning gives personnel updates now that Holiday Bowl is set

In 10 games this season, Flowe had 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Flowe is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, and he’s from Chino, California.

The No. 15 Ducks are 9-3 this season and will face North Carolina on Dec. 28 in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks' linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal

