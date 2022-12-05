ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Man facing homicide by vehicle, DUI charges after fatal crash in Cranberry Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2uMY_0jYEBThQ00

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aliquippa man is facing several serious charges following a fatal crash in Cranberry Township Sunday afternoon.

Cranberry Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road around 2:15 p.m. Route 19 was shut down for about five hours as officers investigated.

Witnesses told police that a U-Haul truck, which was being driven by 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin, was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 19. The witnesses said that the U-Haul drove through a red light, striking a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.

The driver of the second vehicle, 46-year-old Bertram Forsyth of Cranberry Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Martin was under the influence at the time of the crash. Cranberry Township police said blood was taken, but results are not available at this time.

Martin is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and traffic control signals.

He is currently in the Butler County Prison on a $500,000 bond.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Cranberry Township police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 724-776-5180.

A GoFundMe was started for Forsyth’s family to help with funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vX96o_0jYEBThQ00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft

A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting

PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission

(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
wtae.com

Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
EMLENTON, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital

Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy