Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Man exposes himself to Paulding County Home Depot employee
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local Home Depot. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia. According to deputies, the man recently exposed his...
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman abducted during car theft at Jonesboro food mart
An 86-year-old woman was inside a car that was targeted by a thief, the Clayton County police say. The car theft prompted a massive search for the vehicle and the woman, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia convenience store busted in drug operation, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators have busted a Georgia convenience store for allegedly selling drugs. The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said that on Nov. 28, agents received an anonymous tip that a convenience store in Haralson County was selling pills that contained Tianeptine, a schedule 1 drug in Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton man charged with dogfighting
CANTON, Ga. - A Cherokee County man is behind bars, accused of dogfighting. The county marshal’s office arrested Randall Larry Thaxton on Tuesday at his home on Union Hill Road in Canton. The marshal’s office says it all began with a welfare check on animals at his home.
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
fox5atlanta.com
Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest
NEWNAN, Ga. - A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape. Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec....
Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person shot outside automotive center at Cobb County Walmart, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department said one person was hospitalized from a shooting outside a Walmart. Police said there is no active shooter and no current threat to the public. Police detained several people who were part of "two groups" involved in the shooting near the automotive center.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The accident happened at Pat Mell Road and Austell Road at the intersection at around 6:46 p.m. A Marietta man, 39, was operating a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty northbound in the right lane with a child with him.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart
JONESBORO, Ga. - An 83-year-old woman with dementia has been reunited with her family after she was kidnaped during a car theft. A man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon outside a food mart in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later. Phillip McCurry...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County hotel rape and kidnapping
A Newnan hotel clerk was arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim had attempt to call 911, but was disconnected, investigators say. When deputies arrived anyway, they found the woman, but the clerk was missing.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Kidnapped elderly woman reunited with family
Police say a man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire interrupts holiday shoppers at Kennesaw Walmart
Police didn’t specify how many people were involved in a shooting outside of the Walmart in Kennesaw. Investigators paid special attention to the automotive section and had it blocked off the entire afternoon. The caution tape is gone now but there are very little details about the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
Georgia man killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning has left a Newnan, Georgia man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Juvon Alford, 24, was killed when his commercial vehicle hit a tractor-trailer around 6:40 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 12-mile marker, approximately three miles south of […]
fox5atlanta.com
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
Comments / 4