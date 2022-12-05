ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WVNT-TV

Judge goes back to Yankees; Padres grab SS Bogaerts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Farhan Zaidi got a text message from Aaron Judge’s representatives early Wednesday morning. And just like that, it was over. With Judge returning to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, the San Francisco Giants are mulling over their next move after they missed the playoffs this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy