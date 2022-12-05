Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Fox Business Host Drops Hard Truths In Trump-Bashing Segment
Stuart Varney, once a loyal defender of the former president, criticized Trump on multiple fronts.
'We refuse to be afraid': At White House, Emhoff condemns 'epidemic of hate' against Jews
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff emotionally spoke out Wednesday against what he called an “epidemic of hate” against Jews, convening a roundtable discussion of religious leaders and administration officials as antisemitic incidents in the U.S. are at record highs. As the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)
”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
MSNBC Host Joy Reid Says Lindsey Graham Chauffeuring Herschel Walker Proves GOP Lacks Respect for Black Men
MSNBC host Joy Reid is not a fan of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker‘s campaign surrogates appearing with him, claiming it proves Republicans don’t respect Black men. Mediaite reported that Walker has been making the rounds to give his final pitch to Peach State voters before Tuesday’s Georgia...
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Biden announces $36B to keep thousands of union worker pensions afloat
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a near $36 billion federal injection to revive pensions for 350,000 union workers and retirees, money that came from a new program in the sweeping COVID-19 relief bill passed last year. The financially troubled Central States Pension Fund, like dozens of other private multiemployer...
As Congress' session draws to a close, lawmakers face looming funding deadline
With Congress' session drawing to a close, lawmakers are hard at work attempting to enact a full-year budget – but time is running out to find to a consensus. "We're working very hard on getting something done before the deadline, but there is a lot of negotiating left to do,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Senate floor Tuesday.
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a...
DHS extends temporary protected status for Haitians
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration is extending temporary legal status for Haitians in the United States, after determining that conditions in the Caribbean nation are too perilous to force them to return right now. What You Need To Know. The Biden Administration is extending temporary legal status for...
Zelenskyy and the 'spirit of Ukraine' chosen as Time's Person of the Year
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president who has led his country to a string of once-unthinkable victories in its war against Russia was named Time’s Person of the Year for 2022, sharing the distinction with “the spirit of Ukraine.”. What You Need To Know. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president...
