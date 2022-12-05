Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Catching up with former MLB Player and Houston music mogul Carl Crawford
HOUSTON – He has worked with some of the biggest names in rap music, including Megan Thee Stallion and Erica Banks. Carl Crawford, the founder of Houston-based music label 1501 Entertainment, stopped by Houston Life to chat about how he’s giving undiscovered artists an opportunity to learn and grow on social media platforms.
Click2Houston.com
A Houston Astros fan’s letter to New York Mets fans
HOUSTON – Dear Mets fans,. Yes, you got our ace, Justin Verlander. But that $86.6 million two-year deal (with a vesting option for a third year) was a steal... because you’re getting one heck of a bonus: Kate Upton. In the couple’s five years in Houston, the supermodel...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
