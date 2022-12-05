Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Toni Collette Announces Divorce from Her Husband as Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman Surface
"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi said in a statement Wednesday Toni Collette and her husband are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. The Stowaway actress, 50, announced her breakup from Dave Galafassi, 44, on Instagram Wednesday, less than a week after returning to the platform. Collette shared a statement on behalf of both her and her estranged husband, which read, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing." "We're united in...
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says 'My Heart Beats to a Different Melody' Since Having Daughter Monaco
"It is hard work, but I love every part of it," the star, who shares the 11-month-old baby with husband Jeezy, said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Jeannie Mai Jenkins is loving being a mom! In Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 43-year-old TV personality reflected on her new chapter as a mother, nearly one year after giving birth to daughter Monaco. "It is hard work, but I love every part of it," said the star, who shares Monaco with her husband Jeezy. "And it doesn't feel like work....
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, and son Bronze, whom they welcomed last week Patrick Mahomes is spending quality time with his little girl shortly after welcoming a new addition to the family. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the NFL star, 27, snuggling with daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, as the pair watch Animal Planet together on the couch. In the cute clip, Brittany, 27, first shows an aquatic scene playing on the TV before panning...
Walt Disney World faces backlash for tweeting ‘1939 was a vibe’ after people point out what happened that year
Walt Disney World has faced backlash online after tweeting “1939 was a vibe,” only for people to quickly point out some of the major historical events that occurred that year.On 28 November, the official Twitter account for the Disney World resort in Florida tweeted a promotional video featuring the words “Drop in to the HappyVerse,” along with the caption “1939 was a vibe” and the hashtag #HappyPlace. The video was a five-second clip of a recent commercial, in which people were dressed in outfits from the 1920s.The tweet appeared to reference the plot behind the Disney attraction, the Twilight...
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Pete Davidson Lists Staten Island Home for $1.3 Million After Announcing Move to Brooklyn — See Inside!
The Saturday Night Live star announced he was moving to Brooklyn in an interview with NBCLX in February Pete Davidson is letting go of his Staten Island home! After announcing he wanted to move to Brooklyn during an interview with NBCLX in February, the comedian, 29, has officially put his condo in the Staten Island neighborhood of Georgetown on the market for $1.3 million. The 1,592-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to unobstructed views of the New York City skyline from the private terrace. Located...
‘People wouldn’t show my work – or even reply to me’: Veronica Ryan on her Turner prize triumph
It’s the morning after Veronica Ryan won the Turner prize, a moment celebrated with her name being projected triumphantly on Liverpool’s vast Radio City tower, and it still hasn’t sunk in. “It feels as though there’s this separate person, who might be me, who’s won the Turner prize,” she says. “At the moment, there’s a disconnect.”
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
The music superstar opened up about his plans for the new year and reflected on his stadium tour for Billboard's latest cover story After playing for hundreds of thousands of fans in just a few months and releasing Un Verano Sin Ti to all-around acclaim this year, Bad Bunny is ready for some well-deserved rest in 2023. The music superstar, 28, revealed to Billboard in their latest cover story that he'll be "taking a break" in 2023 to focus on himself. "2023 is for me, for my...
The Holidays At Universal Studios Hollywood Is Super Popular, And Here's Everything You Can Do This Year
If you've ever wanted to try a Grinch-themed cocktail, now's your chance!
Elle King Concusses Herself Falling Down Stairs, Cancels Shows: 'I Tried to Push Through'
The Grammy nominee updated her fans on Instagram Thursday about her canceled radio shows after she slipped while making a bottle for her son Elle King announced that she'll be pulling out of three radio shows after falling down the stairs, resulting in a concussion. The Grammy-nominated musician, 33, shared an update with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday, revealing that she took a tumble one evening while making a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months. "No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially...
Is TikTok killing off the pop music bridge?
It’s a trend that’s been spotted by everyone from Sting to social media users: the bit of a song between the verse and chorus is disappearing. Are short attention times to blame, or is this simply another evolution in songwriting?. Back in March, the Australian singer Hatchie tweeted:...
Prince Harry on Why He Fought in British Army: 'There's Still Scars Left Open from My Mom's Awesomeness'
Prince Harry talks about his decade in the military and how he is still inspired by his mom, Princess Diana, in his new Netflix docuseries Prince Harry is reflecting on his time serving in the British Army — and how his mother, Princess Diana, inspired his service. In the third episode of his new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opens up about his 10 years in the military, saying it "gave me the lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had." "Two...
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
Christmas is around the corner, and that means it's time to adorn your home in all things red and green (if you haven't already!). Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their kids went shopping for Christmas trees to really get into the holiday spirit, and it looks like the actress took a little bit of inspiration from her surroundings with her outfit.
People
363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0