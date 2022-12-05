Read full article on original website
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
An Illinois Developer Is Claiming CityPlace Burlington as Its Own
CityPlace Burlington will have 427 luxury apartments, a rooftop pool with cabanas, a fish tank lounge and pet spa. Might be — if it were true. The description is from a proposal that an Illinois-based housing developer submitted to the City of Burlington last week to redevelop another Burlington landmark — Memorial Auditorium.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
Demolition of Old Burlington High School Will Start in January
Demolition of the old Burlington High School and the abatement of toxic chemicals in its building materials and soil is slated to begin next month, school district officials said on Tuesday. The work is the first step in the district's multiyear plan to build a new, 250,000-square-foot high school and...
mynbc5.com
Burlington has a tool to help combat the needle crisis throughout the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since the pandemic, data shows drug misuse has increased nationwide, and local advocates say the same can be said in our region. Community members in Burlington have voiced concerns about the parts of drug use that get left behind for the public to deal with. Ted...
mountaintimes.info
Inclusion organization rejects Killington version
Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
WCAX
Is ranked choice voting a winner? Burlington residents weigh in
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ranked choice voting has returned to Burlington for the first time in more than a decade. The voting system was rolled back out on Tuesday for a special election for City Council. For the most part, voters I spoke to said the system was easy to...
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices keeping falling, but slower than US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline price in Vermont today is $3.67. They have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week and 31 cents/g in the last month. They are 28 cents/g higher than a year ago. The lowest price in the state is in Brattleboro ($3.29/g) and the highest is in Island Pond ($4.29/g). The national average is $3.29, which is 6 cents lower than a year ago.
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman raises funds for nearby food shelves through raffle of a winter scene sled
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One local artist is using her talents with a brush to help ensure that no families go hungry this holiday season. Alexandra Lehmann, of Charlotte, recently donated a one-of-a-kind painted sled to Village Wine and Coffee in Shelburne as a way to generate money for area food banks ahead of the holidays.
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
mynbc5.com
Burlington community discusses chances of acting police chief Murad becoming permanent top cop
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Maea Brandt is Burlington’s new East District councilor, following Tuesday’s special election. Her victory is swinging the makeup of the city council from a progressive majority to a Democratic majority. That’s now leaving many to ask if the city council will appoint acting chief...
WCAX
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
mynbc5.com
UVM to crack down on student vandalism after spike in dorm damages
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont has announced new steps to combat a recent increase in vandalism on campus. Multiple students told NBC5 they have seen the problem firsthand. "We all go to school here," said senior KC Johnson. "We want to go to school in a place...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
