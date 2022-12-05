ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge Center, MN

Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Rochester Attempted Murder Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the case of a Rochester man now serving a 20-year prison sentence for nearly killing his wife. The decision means 68-year-old Joseph Kinjanjui has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier upheld his conviction and sentence for the May 2019 crime.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
MANKATO, MN
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Starting Fire in Olmsted County Jail

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face charges for allegedly starting a fire in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said 45-year-old Devon Sackett is expected to face charges for felony property damage and possibly 3rd-degree arson. Sackett is also accused of tearing off a sprinkler head and using it to smash out a half-inch thick plexiglass window in a different part of the jail.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester PD Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Ave. Southeast after the 24-year-old woman living at the house reported her catalytic converter stolen off her Toyota Prius. Moilanen said the theft call came in around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
BURNSVILLE, MN
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof

What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
KASSON, MN
Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin & Iowa

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Predicted gusty conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for the Rochester area. The advisory is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and end at 3 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters are predicting westerly winds blowing between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph in areas of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
