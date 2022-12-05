Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
WTOP
Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired
The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for the school...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Metro News
Morgan County sheriff seeks investigation after video released
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A TikTok user released a video over the weekend reportedly showing the arrest of one or more people in Morgan County Saturday after an incident Dec. 3 at the Troubadour Lounge. The video, just over 5 minutes in length, showed a tense exchange among deputies...
Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV
(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
Metro News
New West Virginia manufacturer takes pride in turning metal into useful products
West Virginia officials today welcomed new development by an international manufacturer that turns steel and metal scrap into useful products. Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill in Berkeley County, with the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and a premium spooled rebar. The state-of-the-art steel production...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Fires Ziegler
Following a two-hour closed session to discuss the special grand jury's report on Loudoun County Public Schools administration's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board voted unanimously and without public discussion Tuesday to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause. Under the terms of...
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
fox5dc.com
Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board
Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
Metro News
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital
KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Fire Fighter Dies In The Line Of Duty
Fire Fighter Zachary Paris (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services) He was one of two fire fighters who perished fighting a house fire in Pennsylvania. . The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Service is mourning one of its own. Fire Fighter Zachery Paris died Wednesday night...
Metro News
Yellow, not red lights were on when student was struck by vehicle
INWOOD, W.Va. — Local law enforcement and school officials say a Musselman High School student struck by a vehicle while crossing Middleway Pike to board a school bus Tuesday morning sustained “non life-threatening injuries.”. WV State Police Martinsburg Detachment Commander Sgt. Lonnie Faircloth said troopers were deployed just...
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
theriver953.com
City of Winchester opens employee health clinic
The City of Winchester announced the opening of its city employee free medical clinic. The goal of the clinic is to promote health, prevent diseases, provide a shorter easier path to care. Through the clinic full time city employees can take advantage of no out of pocket costs, including co-pay...
wfmd.com
Nobody Injured In Carroll County House Fire
The damage of the fire is estimated at $100,000. Manchester, Md. (BW)- A Carroll County home caught on fire Monday morning. The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department responded to 2220 Coleman Ct. at around 11:46 a.m. The blaze was a one alarm fire. It took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to control.
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit filed against Fairfax Commonwealth's attorney
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano after a plea deal in a child sex crimes case. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts explains who filed the suit and how we got here.
wmar2news
High schools may be the solution to solving the truck driver shortage
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — There's a feeling you get when you're in the right place, and for high schoolers like Joshua Hewitt, that feeling comes with the rev of an engine. "I've always been into cars, automotives, and stuff like that and my grandparents drive semis," Hewitt said. They never...
Comments / 2