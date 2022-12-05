Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Slow Starts; Time To Worry? Practice Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off three straight wins since the nightmare at Lambeau Field that saw cpach Mike McCarthy's team blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings got things back on track. But in the last two games, while they ended with a win, there was the issue of starting slow. It happened against New York Giants, Dallas needing a second-half domination to pull away. It happened again Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts before a franchise-record 33 fourth-quarter points led to a 54-19 win.
Centre Daily
Marquee Matchup Brings Added Fire to Rivalry Between Browns and Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the league's most prolific passing attacks between quarterback Joe Burrow and a triumvirate of receivers including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but on November 7th of the 2021 season, they were soundly beaten by the Cleveland Browns secondary in a game the Browns dominated 41-16. Despite having played each other twice since then, this will be the first time the two sides will be able to clash at full strength.
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson’s QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bit rusty in his debut with the team. It was pretty much as expected, but it also raised some eyebrows and cause a little bit of worry. No one knows his true skill set better than his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, he chimed in on how long it'll take Watson to be himself again.
Centre Daily
Hackett brushes aside talk of Broncos’ losing skid to Chiefs
When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as coach of the Denver Broncos, he quickly put the motto “Win the West” on the walls at team headquarters and the front of players' T-shirts. The Broncos, however, are the only AFC team that hasn't won a divisional game yet. Heading into...
Centre Daily
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
Centre Daily
Broncos Call on TE Okwuegbunam to ‘Potentially Help’ vs. Chiefs
Albert Okwuegbunam is coming out of mothballs for Sunday's home meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. The dog-housed Denver Broncos tight end, who hasn't caught a pass since Oct. 6, could "potentially help" the team's injury-ruined offense, per its mastermind. "We have to [activate Okwuegbunam]—it’s all hands on deck," Broncos...
Centre Daily
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
Centre Daily
Sean McVay ‘Leaning Towards’ Rams QB Baker Mayfield Being Active Against Raiders
When the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield the question was which team would take a flier on the polarizing former No. 1 overall pick. Well, that team wound up being the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to be their fourth starting quarterback this season alone. However, when Mayfield suits up for the Rams in live-game action for the first time is still unknown.
Centre Daily
Defensive Back Goes Back on IR
NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keyron Kinsler Jr., Safety, Alcorn State Braves
Centre Daily
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Not Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Wins Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named on Thursday evening as this year’s recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding pass-catcher, over Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Hyatt has caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Injury Report
On the day he was announced as the current vote leader for the Pro Bowl, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice because of ankle issues from hits he's taken over the past two games. Tagovailoa was among seven Dolphins players listed as limited for the first practice...
Centre Daily
‘Watch the Eagles’: New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
The Dallas Cowboys public pursuit of free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been well-documented. With potential wide receiver issues due to off-season roster moves and injuries looming, OBJ was linked to the Cowboys before the season ever started. But Dallas wasn't the only landing spot that was speculated on....
Centre Daily
Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati. Doing so won't be an easy task by any...
Centre Daily
2021 NFL Draft Re-Do: Falcons Still Take Kyle Pitts?
If the Atlanta Falcons had to do the 2021 NFL Draft all over again, knowing what they know now, do they still make the same selection in the first round?. The 33rd Team thinks the Falcons would still draft Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick. The first three picks went as follows in 33rd Team's revised draft.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Miss Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have the laundry list of injuries the Tennessee Titans have, but that doesn't mean their injury report doesn't feature some big names. Jacksonville's injury update for Wednesday showed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) miss practice, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited.
Centre Daily
What Schedule and Tight Games Say for Bears Coaches
There are objective and subjective ways to measure what kind of a coaching job a staff has done. Wins and losses are the way owners measure it. When a team is in the Bears' situation and dumped talent to correct the salary cap in a rebuild, the coaching staff is operating with a hand behind its back and mere wins and losses don't suffice.
Centre Daily
George Kittle Sizes Up Brock Purdy
SANTA CLARA -- George Kittle was asked to size up rookie quarterback Brock Purdy today in the 49ers locker room. Here's what Kittle said. Q: What has it been like this week with Brock as your quarterback?. KITTLE: "He knows the offense really well. He has adjusted to taking all...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL’s More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric
According to one metric, the Cleveland Browns are operating their offense with two of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been vital for this offense. The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's...
Centre Daily
Week 14: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
