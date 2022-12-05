The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off three straight wins since the nightmare at Lambeau Field that saw cpach Mike McCarthy's team blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings got things back on track. But in the last two games, while they ended with a win, there was the issue of starting slow. It happened against New York Giants, Dallas needing a second-half domination to pull away. It happened again Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts before a franchise-record 33 fourth-quarter points led to a 54-19 win.

