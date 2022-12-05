Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Related
Centre Daily
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson’s QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bit rusty in his debut with the team. It was pretty much as expected, but it also raised some eyebrows and cause a little bit of worry. No one knows his true skill set better than his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, he chimed in on how long it'll take Watson to be himself again.
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Slow Starts; Time To Worry? Practice Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off three straight wins since the nightmare at Lambeau Field that saw cpach Mike McCarthy's team blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings got things back on track. But in the last two games, while they ended with a win, there was the issue of starting slow. It happened against New York Giants, Dallas needing a second-half domination to pull away. It happened again Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts before a franchise-record 33 fourth-quarter points led to a 54-19 win.
Centre Daily
Sean McVay ‘Leaning Towards’ Rams QB Baker Mayfield Being Active Against Raiders
When the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield the question was which team would take a flier on the polarizing former No. 1 overall pick. Well, that team wound up being the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to be their fourth starting quarterback this season alone. However, when Mayfield suits up for the Rams in live-game action for the first time is still unknown.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Miss Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have the laundry list of injuries the Tennessee Titans have, but that doesn't mean their injury report doesn't feature some big names. Jacksonville's injury update for Wednesday showed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) miss practice, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited.
Centre Daily
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
Centre Daily
George Kittle Sizes Up Brock Purdy
SANTA CLARA -- George Kittle was asked to size up rookie quarterback Brock Purdy today in the 49ers locker room. Here's what Kittle said. Q: What has it been like this week with Brock as your quarterback?. KITTLE: "He knows the offense really well. He has adjusted to taking all...
Centre Daily
What Schedule and Tight Games Say for Bears Coaches
There are objective and subjective ways to measure what kind of a coaching job a staff has done. Wins and losses are the way owners measure it. When a team is in the Bears' situation and dumped talent to correct the salary cap in a rebuild, the coaching staff is operating with a hand behind its back and mere wins and losses don't suffice.
Centre Daily
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Doug Pederson Hopes Andre Cisco Can Return To ‘Solidify’ Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their pass defense take small, but noticeable, steps back seemingly every week over the last two months. But no week was like last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Lions had receivers run to open zones and by defensive backs with ease as Jared Goff remained relatively clean and untouched in the pocket. To rebound from such a beating, the Jaguars are hoping the potential return of starting safety Andre Cisco can light a spark.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: CJ Onyechi, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Pointing Out Obvious, Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Marquee Matchup Brings Added Fire to Rivalry Between Browns and Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the league's most prolific passing attacks between quarterback Joe Burrow and a triumvirate of receivers including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but on November 7th of the 2021 season, they were soundly beaten by the Cleveland Browns secondary in a game the Browns dominated 41-16. Despite having played each other twice since then, this will be the first time the two sides will be able to clash at full strength.
Centre Daily
Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
Centre Daily
‘Watch the Eagles’: New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
The Dallas Cowboys public pursuit of free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been well-documented. With potential wide receiver issues due to off-season roster moves and injuries looming, OBJ was linked to the Cowboys before the season ever started. But Dallas wasn't the only landing spot that was speculated on....
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss. Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams makes the Las Vegas Raiders the first team to blow four double-digit halftime leads in a season, according to SportRadar, whose records go back to 1930.
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL’s More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric
According to one metric, the Cleveland Browns are operating their offense with two of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been vital for this offense. The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's...
Centre Daily
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Centre Daily
Has Shake Milton Saved His Career in Philadelphia?
At the beginning of the season, for all extents and purposes, Shake Milton's time with the Philadelphia 76ersseemed to be coming to a close. Whether it was the offseason acquisition of De'Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies, Doc Rivers failing to supply Milton with minutes in the previous season, or the lack of discussion surrounding a new deal for the former Southern Methodist guard.
Centre Daily
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers drop tight game in Minnesota to close road trip
The Indiana Pacers long, grueling road trip is finally over. On Wednesday night, the team played the final game of their seven-game trek when they battled the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Early on, it looked like the Pacers were going to be crushed by fatigue. They trailed 12-3 early on and...
Centre Daily
Another Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
This one was not unexpected. Kevonte Henry, a 4-star defensive end who signed with the Sooners after flipping from Michigan and then left the team in November, has officially entered the transfer portal. Henry announced his decision Thursday via Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Henry, who hails from Los Angeles, was...
Comments / 0