Radio Free New Hampshire: Seeing a Faraway Place Through New Eyes

Read full article on original website
Related
NH Ski Areas Touting ‘Edgier’ Experiences
MANCHESTER – New Hampshire Tourism Director Lori Harnois told members of the state’s ski industry to prepare for a busy winter season with more visitors and spending expected. Attending the winter kickoff event for Ski NH at the base lodge for McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Friday night,...
No Quick Fix To State’s Energy Woes
Gov. Chris Sununu once again last week proposed a Northern Pass lite, high-voltage transmission system to bring now cheap HydroQuebec power to New Hampshire to offset spiking energy costs. While the proposal sounds good and is strategic politically, the reality is New Hampshire lags all of its neighbors in working...
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu has been doing a deep dive into the exploding heat and energy costs looking at the region’s grid into the future, renewables, and said he believes that hydropower is one of the state’s best options for inexpensive, renewable energy. “This is the...
Second House Democrat Targeted by Alarming Email from Pro-White Group Leader
The founder of the New England White Network who targeted state Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo in October sent an alarming email to Rep. Maria Perez on Thursday and posted a message about her on the GAB social media site. Both are Democrats. DiLorenzo is Black and Perez is originally from El...
Notable NH Deaths: Retired State Police Major, Former Lisbon Town Clerk
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Officials Say School Shooter Threats a Hoax, But Won’t ID Targeted Schools, Communities
CONCORD – The Department of Safety said Thursday’s fake school shooter threats across the state show why training and exercises are important, but wouldn’t say exactly which schools and communities were impacted. “The Department of Safety received notification of multiple active shooter threats at schools across the...
Roger Wood Asks: Should NH Legalize Recreational Marijuana?
New Hampshire continues to be the only state in New England to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana. Bills have passed in the House only to be trashed in the Senate. Now there’s a new effort in this upcoming legislative session to legalize marijuana. There are those who advocate for such legislation. And there are those who are concerned about the health effects of the drug. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with Tim Egan, a long time supporter of enabling legislation, and Kate Frey, who is vice president In charge of advocacy for the nonprofit New Futures.
Moose’s Pals and Ready for Adoption
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he selects those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Manchester Man Sentenced to 57 Months for Robbing 6 Banks across NH and Mass.
CONCORD – Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, was sentenced today to 57 months in federal prison for a string of bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced. According to court documents and statements made in court, Mohan’s three-month robbery spree began on...
Fly Fishing In Between NH Seasons
When I was younger and drowning worms or casting lures, freshwater fishing season was usually from the middle of April until the middle of October. Some states out west have an open season where you can fish all year long using a single non-barbed hook and using catch and release. In New Hampshire, the state has a few rivers that are open all year with a catch and release provision.
NH Author Michael Davidow and Columnist Beverly Stoddart Zoom Launch ‘The First Line’
The First Line is a new feature brought to you by InDepthNH.org on Zoom with Beverly Stoddart having a conversation with a New Hampshire writer. We are excited to present Michael Davidow to launch Stoddart’s new series. On Monday, December 12 at 6 p.m. author and defense attorney Michael...
Bradley Elected Senate President, Names Leadership Team
CONCORD – State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro was unanimously elected Senate President on Wednesday. Republican state Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, nominated Bradley, and Democrat Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, seconded his nomination. Soucy and Carson both said they started out with Bradley more than 30 years ago in the state...
Survey: Record Number of Granite Staters Feel Worse Off Than Year Ago; 9 in 10 Worry About Winter Heating
DURHAM, NH – A record six in ten New Hampshire residents feel their household is worse off financially than a year ago and nine in ten are worried about paying home heating bills during the winter months. These findings are based on the latest Business and Industry Association (BIA)...
Notable NH Deaths: Former Dartmouth Trustee and Former Music Educator of the Year
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Confidence Vote Accurately Counted in NH 2022 Election Higher than 2020 & 2016
DURHAM, NH – Three-quarters of New Hampshire residents who voted in the 2022 general election are very confident their vote was accurately counted, and seven in eight say it was very easy to vote. Voters are more likely than in 2020 or 2016 to be very confident their vote...
New Hampshire Is Not About To Knuckle Under On Primary
Back in the 1960s the cry “Hell no, we won’t go” echoed off the ivy-covered walls of universities and colleges during anti-war demonstrations. Today Democratic office holders, officials, activists and party members are yelling “Hell no, we won’t go” to the Democratic National Committee over a decision to change the dates for its presidential selection process.
Elvis Guzman Sentenced to State Prison for Role in Grandparent Scams
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Elvis Guzman, age 45, of Albany, New York, was sentenced today in the Rockingham County Superior Court for his role in perpetrating Grandparent scams targeting older New Hampshire adult victims. Between October 27, 2020, and November 6, 2020, Mr....
InDepthNH.org Celebrates GivingNewsDay Today
We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers and supporters to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and we want you to be a part of it.
Notable NH Deaths: A Five-Term Mayor Who Brought Us a Modern Airport and World-Class Arena
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Educators Take Advantage of Math Training
CONCORD, NH (Nov. 30, 2022) — More than 300 educators within 34 school districts throughout the state recently completed hands-on mathematics training, which is designed to build teacher assessment literacy and a stronger background in mathematics learning progressions and formative assessment practices. “This interactive training has become an important...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0