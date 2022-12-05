Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Apple's Newest iPad 10 Drops to Record Low Price: Shop All The Best iPad Deals Right Now
Black Friday wasn't your only opportunity to upgrade your tech ahead of the holiday season. Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2022 iPad on sale for the very first time. The 10th-generation iPad was just released in October and comes in four vibrant colors. Boasting a sleep redesign, the new iPad more closely resembles the lightweight iPad Air and has a more immersive screen. Get the latest iPad at an all-time low price as a thoughtful tech gift for your loved one or yourself, below.
ETOnline.com
The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price to Gift The Gamer in Your Life This Christmas
Amazon is dropping a major Xbox Series S deal for the holidays. Right now, you can find the Xbox Series S at its lowest price and with holiday-themed packaging, so it is ready to put under the Christmas tree. The discount is part of Amazon's end-of-year deals. For a limited time, take $60 off the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection.
ETOnline.com
Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Following an evening chock-full of drama and antics that only stars of The Real Housewives could get into, it makes sense why Kyle Richards — a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — is constantly seen wearing under eye patches throughout the show's 11 seasons. (Season 12 is premiered back in May, and new episodes are available to stream on Peacock!)
Nothing Phone (1) review: The debut smartphone from the tech startup is now available in its new Soho store
Launched in a trendy East London event space earlier this year by CEO and founder Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (1) is now available for all to experience first-hand at the challenger brand’s new boutique Soho store. The Nothing Phone (1) will be on show alongside the Nothing Ear (stick) earphones at Nothing Store Soho, located at 4 Peter Street in one of the city’s most fashionable postcodes. The two-storey space will also host curated collections from Nothing’s partners in the fashion and design world.We’re impressed with the Nothing Phone (1). It’s a genuinely striking device, festooned in flashing LEDs...
ETOnline.com
The Discover Samsung Sale Event Is Back for December: Save Big on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
With Cyber Week 2022 in the rearview mirror, holiday shopping is in full effect. Delivering the best tech deals this winter, Samsung's weeklong sales event is back. The Discover Samsung Event is here until December 15 and offering stellar deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, Galaxy phones, and computers. During the event, you can save up to $1,500 on Samsung's best-selling tech — with some deals even better than the discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 20-Piece Cookware Set Is On Major Sale Ahead of The Holidays
Drew Barrymore may be best known for her unmeasurable talent as an actress or her impressive talk show hosting abilities, but her design chops are just as remarkable. Her affordable kitchen line, Beautiful, offers your standard toasters and coffee pots but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. Now, Drew's at it again with her new oven-safe cookware set.
