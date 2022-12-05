Launched in a trendy East London event space earlier this year by CEO and founder Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (1) is now available for all to experience first-hand at the challenger brand’s new boutique Soho store. The Nothing Phone (1) will be on show alongside the Nothing Ear (stick) earphones at Nothing Store Soho, located at 4 Peter Street in one of the city’s most fashionable postcodes. The two-storey space will also host curated collections from Nothing’s partners in the fashion and design world.We’re impressed with the Nothing Phone (1). It’s a genuinely striking device, festooned in flashing LEDs...

15 MINUTES AGO