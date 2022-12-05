No citations were issued following an accident in the Fareway parking lot, 215 S Main, on Nov. 30. According to an Osceola police report, Talbray Jackson of Des Moines was backing a 2015 International semi into the Fareway loading dock for the purposes of a delivery. An unoccupied 2018 Freightliner was parked next to the building near the loading dock facing north. As Jackson was backing up, he heard a noise and discovered that he had hit the Freightliner.

