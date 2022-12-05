Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become ‘next mass killer’
DENVER (AP) — Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become ‘next mass killer.’. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
Oklahoma petition to enshrine abortion rights withdrawn
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw.
News10NBC Investigates: Elder advocate weighs in on allegations against local nursing home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state has passed a number of laws in an effort to keep your loved ones safe at nursing homes. But elder advocates worry the laws might be worth little more than the paper they’re written on. That’s because a law is only effective if it’s enforced. And advocates say the New York State Department of Health has a history of failing the most frail among us, our elders in nursing homes.
Lawmakers call for state to pay its unemployment system debt
ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers are calling on the state to pay down outstanding debt and the governor is weighing in. This is the latest development in a story we’ve been investigating for months here at News10NBC. On Monday, State Senator George Borrello and his republican colleagues sent a...
NYS report finds lending practices in Rochester still discriminate against people of color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new report by the New York State Department of Financial Services found that lending practices are still discriminating against people of color in Rochester. The report comes 60 years after the discovery of redlining, the practice of denying a loan to someone because they’re from...
Florida lawmakers set to meet on ailing insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Tuesday. The leaders of the Florida House and Senate issued the proclamation convening the Legislature from...
No northern giant hornets found in 2022 in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Citizen trapping of northern giant hornets in northwest Washington ended Nov. 30 without any confirmed sightings of the hornets this year, state officials said Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Agriculture also said that no confirmed sightings of the hornets were reported nearby in British...
DATELINE special on murder of Brittanee Drexel will air Friday on NBC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — DATELINE will air its two-hour special on Friday about the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel. You can watch it at 9 p.m. on NBC. The special comes after Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to killing Drexel back in 2009 while she was on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Moody was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and strangling Drexel.
NYS Health Department recommends a return to masks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Health Department is recommending people start masking again. It’s not solely because of COVID. It’s because of a spike in respiratory viruses in kids. Dr. Edward Lewis in Brighton, who specializes in pediatrics, says he thinks masking again is a good idea....
Good Question: How does cryptomining affect the environment?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about cryptomining and cryptocurrency. It can be a confusing topic. For example, when you hear “mining,” you might think of drilling in the ground, like you would for oil. That’s not the case for cryptomining but it can have an...
John King, former Secretary of Education, chosen as the new SUNY Chancellor
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The SUNY Board of trustees has chosen a new chancellor. Board members voted unanimously to appoint John King to the position starting in January. King, the former New York State Education Commissioner, also served as the U.S. Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama. We heard the governor’s thoughts on this while she was in Rochester.
