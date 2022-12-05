Read full article on original website
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
'Emily the Criminal' Arrives on Netflix This Week — Is It Based on a True Story?
In case you missed its theatrical run, you'll be able to stream the acclaimed film, Emily the Criminal on Netflix this week. The 2022 crime thriller stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Legion) as Emily Benetto, a woman who turns to the criminal underworld of Los Angeles to recover from debilitating debt and financial ruin.
In Season 2 of Netflix's 'Firefly Lane' We Finally Learn Who Tully's Biological Father Is
The Netflix series Firefly Lane — based on the books of the same name — is a stunning story about a friendship that spans decades. It's the kind of love that you should see more often in movies and television. Partners come and go, family dances around the peripheral, but the bond that exists between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl/Alissa Skovbye) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke/Roan Curtis) bends often but is never broken.
'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap
Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
Viewers Want to Know – Where Is 'His Dark Materials' Filmed?
Well, it’s upon us – the final season of the vastly popular show His Dark Materials, the fantasy drama based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, brought to the screen by BBC One and HBO. And with the end in sight, many viewers are asking behind-the-scenes-esque questions. A big one is: Where is His Dark Materials filmed?
Harry and Meghan Share New Photos of Their Children in 'Harry & Meghan' Doc
After remaining out of the public eye and away from the British Royal Family for several years, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have released a new Netflix docuseries called Harry & Meghan that provides an insider's look at their married life. Article continues below advertisement. One of the cutest...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Yakira Chambers, 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Writer and Story Editor, Has Died at 42
After joining the writing team of NCIS: Hawai'i in 2021, Yakira Chambers was promoted to story editor in Season 2 when tragedy struck. The actress, who became a staff writer on the show after participating in the highly selective ViacomCBS Writers Mentoring Program, has died unexpectedly at the age of 42.
Walt Disney World faces backlash for tweeting ‘1939 was a vibe’ after people point out what happened that year
Walt Disney World has faced backlash online after tweeting “1939 was a vibe,” only for people to quickly point out some of the major historical events that occurred that year.On 28 November, the official Twitter account for the Disney World resort in Florida tweeted a promotional video featuring the words “Drop in to the HappyVerse,” along with the caption “1939 was a vibe” and the hashtag #HappyPlace. The video was a five-second clip of a recent commercial, in which people were dressed in outfits from the 1920s.The tweet appeared to reference the plot behind the Disney attraction, the Twilight...
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
Sorry Ladies and Gentlemen, 'Emily the Criminal' Star Aubrey Plaza Is Off the Market
Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is nearly unrecognizable in the film Emily the Criminal. The 38-year-old actress, typically spotted onscreen with dark brunette locks, plays a woman so desperate to escape thousands of dollars of student debt that she turns to illegal activities to pay the bills. Does crime pay...
‘People wouldn’t show my work – or even reply to me’: Veronica Ryan on her Turner prize triumph
It’s the morning after Veronica Ryan won the Turner prize, a moment celebrated with her name being projected triumphantly on Liverpool’s vast Radio City tower, and it still hasn’t sunk in. “It feels as though there’s this separate person, who might be me, who’s won the Turner prize,” she says. “At the moment, there’s a disconnect.”
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
You'll Definitely Recognize the Villain in 'National Treasure: Edge of History'
Though our Nicholas Cage senses are tingling, we're sad to report that the meme-ified Oscar winner will not star as Benjamin Gates in Disney Plus's upcoming action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History. Despite the sad news, the series — which acts as a continuation of the National Treasure franchise...
'Empire' Alum Serayah Talks Career Beginnings and New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)
The year was 2015 and Fox decided to put their hat into the ring of musical drama television series with the hit show Empire. Over the years, the fictional series gave audiences an idea of how things are run in a record label along with the personal and professional lives musical artists may experience. The series welcomed a ton of musicians including Remy Ma, Mario, Estelle, and more.
Who Does Tully Marry in 'Firefly Lane'? Here's What the Books Tell Us to Expect
Spoiler alert! This article contains potential spoilers for Firefly Lane on Netflix. The end is approaching for Netflix's popular BFF drama, Firefly Lane. The series follows daytime talk show host Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and housewife Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) as they experience ups and downs of their friendship across several decades. The second and final season has been split into two parts, with the first part currently streaming as of Dec. 2.
Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad
The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
Did You Know Icon Michelle Yeoh Almost Quit Acting Once to Have Children?
Is it any surprise that acting icon Michelle Yeoh was named Time's Icon of the Year? The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has already garnered Oscar buzz for her portrayal in one of 2022's most innovative films. Did you know that Michelle almost gave up acting at one point...
Netflix's 'The Recruit' Sees the CIA Travel the World on a High-Stakes Assignment
When it comes to Netflix's upcoming series The Recruit, fans interested should know it offers a fresh take on the spy genre. Starring heartthrob Noah Centineo, the show centers on a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks. Although he's just starting out at the agency, his life is quickly turned upside down once he "stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets," per the official synopsis.
Sorry, Fans — Moroccan Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou Is Not on the Dating Market
Folks with a deep affinity for soccer — or football, as international sports fans call it — are likely familiar with the name Yassine Bounou, aka “Bono.” The Moroccan goalkeeper recently went viral during the 2022 World Cup after saving three penalty kicks against Spain during Round 16. As a result, Morocco won the match.
