In Season 2 of Netflix's 'Firefly Lane' We Finally Learn Who Tully's Biological Father Is

The Netflix series Firefly Lane — based on the books of the same name — is a stunning story about a friendship that spans decades. It's the kind of love that you should see more often in movies and television. Partners come and go, family dances around the peripheral, but the bond that exists between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl/Alissa Skovbye) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke/Roan Curtis) bends often but is never broken.
'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap

Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
Viewers Want to Know – Where Is 'His Dark Materials' Filmed?

Well, it’s upon us – the final season of the vastly popular show His Dark Materials, the fantasy drama based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, brought to the screen by BBC One and HBO. And with the end in sight, many viewers are asking behind-the-scenes-esque questions. A big one is: Where is His Dark Materials filmed?
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

Walt Disney World faces backlash for tweeting ‘1939 was a vibe’ after people point out what happened that year

Walt Disney World has faced backlash online after tweeting “1939 was a vibe,” only for people to quickly point out some of the major historical events that occurred that year.On 28 November, the official Twitter account for the Disney World resort in Florida tweeted a promotional video featuring the words “Drop in to the HappyVerse,” along with the caption “1939 was a vibe” and the hashtag #HappyPlace. The video was a five-second clip of a recent commercial, in which people were dressed in outfits from the 1920s.The tweet appeared to reference the plot behind the Disney attraction, the Twilight...
'Empire' Alum Serayah Talks Career Beginnings and New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

The year was 2015 and Fox decided to put their hat into the ring of musical drama television series with the hit show Empire. Over the years, the fictional series gave audiences an idea of how things are run in a record label along with the personal and professional lives musical artists may experience. The series welcomed a ton of musicians including Remy Ma, Mario, Estelle, and more.
Who Does Tully Marry in 'Firefly Lane'? Here's What the Books Tell Us to Expect

Spoiler alert! This article contains potential spoilers for Firefly Lane on Netflix. The end is approaching for Netflix's popular BFF drama, Firefly Lane. The series follows daytime talk show host Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and housewife Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) as they experience ups and downs of their friendship across several decades. The second and final season has been split into two parts, with the first part currently streaming as of Dec. 2.
Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad

The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
Netflix's 'The Recruit' Sees the CIA Travel the World on a High-Stakes Assignment

When it comes to Netflix's upcoming series The Recruit, fans interested should know it offers a fresh take on the spy genre. Starring heartthrob Noah Centineo, the show centers on a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks. Although he's just starting out at the agency, his life is quickly turned upside down once he "stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets," per the official synopsis.
