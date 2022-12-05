Read full article on original website
ACC Swindler
3d ago
So sad...she must have walked down Sandbloom to get to the river by Old Williams. The river is unforgiving.
Autopsy shows missing Algonquin woman died as a result of drowning after her body was found in Fox River
The coroner says that the 52-year-old woman who went missing in Algonquin and was found in the Fox River on Monday is believed to have died as a result of drowning. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said they were called around 8:50 a.m. Monday to the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road in Carpentersville. […]
Family Releases Statement After 21-Year-Old Polish Businessman's Body Found in Lake Michigan
The family of a 21-year-old Polish man found dead in Lake Michigan at Chicago's popular Oak Street Beach following a holiday party released a statement to NBC 5 Thursday. Krzysztof Szubert's sister, Ann Szubert, said in a statement that her brother was a "good, sensitive, intelligent child" and was her parents' "sun in their old age."
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
Body Pulled From Water at Oak Street Beach ID'd as Missing 21-Year-Old Polish Businessman: Family
The body of a 21-year-old man found unresponsive early Wednesday in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach has been identified as Krzysztof Szubert, a Polish businessman who had been working in Chicago since November and had recently gone missing, his family and officials have confirmed to NBC 5. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO - A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning. Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road. The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Body of 21-year-old, last seen at River North bar, recovered from Lake Michigan
A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday. The 21-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
Chicago Police Issue Warning After 11 Armed Robberies Reported in 5 Hours
Chicago Police issued a community alert after at least 11 armed robberies were reported within a span of five hours Wednesday morning. The incidents happened in five Chicago neighborhoods; Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park and Austin. In these cases, the victims were walking in the early morning hours...
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
WGNtv.com
Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
Body pulled from lake ID'd as 21-year-old missing man from Poland, last seen at River North bar
The 21-year-old, who was working in Joliet, had traveled to the city with coworkers for a company holiday party.
WSPY NEWS
Police in Mendota looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mom, her elderly father found dead in South Side home; child unharmed
CHICAGO - A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check. After...
napervillelocal.com
Dog Owner Flashed Gun At Whalon Lake Dog Park: Police
NAPERVILLE, IL — A Bolingbrook man faces multiple felony charges after police say he showed another dog owner a gun in his waistband during an altercation at Whalon Lake in Naperville Friday. Kevin Cruz, 37, of the 500 block of Barclay Drive, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
