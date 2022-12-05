ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpentersville, IL

Comments / 18

ACC Swindler
3d ago

So sad...she must have walked down Sandbloom to get to the river by Old Williams. The river is unforgiving.

Reply(2)
4
 

fox32chicago.com

Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO - A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning. Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road. The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
CBS Chicago

Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police in Mendota looking for missing man

Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
MENDOTA, IL
97ZOK

You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon

How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside

An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
BERWYN, IL
napervillelocal.com

Dog Owner Flashed Gun At Whalon Lake Dog Park: Police

NAPERVILLE, IL — A Bolingbrook man faces multiple felony charges after police say he showed another dog owner a gun in his waistband during an altercation at Whalon Lake in Naperville Friday. Kevin Cruz, 37, of the 500 block of Barclay Drive, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
