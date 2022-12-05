Every once in a while an entertainer comes along that is truly different, someone who has the ability to change the way audiences see things, but, who is she? She is an icon. She is a legend. She is the moment. She is Michelle Yeoh. The Malaysian action star and all around badass has been named TIME’s Icon of the Year and we only have one thing to say. It’s about damn time. For real, is there anything this woman can’t do?

2 DAYS AGO