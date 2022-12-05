ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is 'Gossip Girl' Star Thomas Doherty's Dating History? Details Here

The 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl is no exception to the list of binge-worthy television shows on streaming services lately, but fans are curious to know more about the show's cast of up-and-coming actors. Fans might recall actor Thomas Doherty, best known as a former Disney Channel UK star, from the fantasy trilogy Descendants.
Lauren Spencer-Smith Is Dating Someone She Can’t Stop Praising

Singer Lauren Spencer-Smith seemingly can’t sing her boyfriend’s praises any more than she already does. The Canadian singer ended a bad relationship and has since coupled up with a guy who clearly makes her happy. Who is this mystery guy? Here’s what we know about Lauren’s boyfriend....
Kay and Tay Dudley — the Couple Behind Target Shopping TikTok — Explain What It’s Like to Go Viral (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly every romantic relationship has a particular activity solely designated for each other. While some opt for a scheduled date night or a shared TV show, other couples have become closer after launching joint TikTok accounts. Since the video app’s success, many couples who are dating, engaged, or married post about different experiences that might arise during their everyday lives.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
'Empire' Alum Serayah Talks Career Beginnings and New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

The year was 2015 and Fox decided to put their hat into the ring of musical drama television series with the hit show Empire. Over the years, the fictional series gave audiences an idea of how things are run in a record label along with the personal and professional lives musical artists may experience. The series welcomed a ton of musicians including Remy Ma, Mario, Estelle, and more.
'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap

Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
Los Angeles, CA
