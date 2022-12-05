Christina Ricci is always one proud mama. If you take a fleeting glance at her Instagram, specifically her Instagram story, you’re bound to find a bunch of loving snapshots of her kids and her husband. And this new snapshot with the two most important men in her life truly warmed everyone’s hearts. On Nov 19, the Wednesday star shared an absolutely adorable snapshot of her husband Mark Hampton and her son Freddie to her Instagram story. She posted the rare stepfather-stepson snapshot with the touching caption, “My boys.” In the heartwarming photo, we see Hampton and Freddie smiling from ear to ear...

18 DAYS AGO