Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Reveals 2023 Premiere Date With Cryptic Teaser
Yellowjackets, the breakout Emmy-nominated survival series, will return with season 2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtime revealed the anticipated premiere date with a cryptic new teaser and first look at the young survivors as winter sets in. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group...
tatler.com
HBO smash-hit The White Lotus will return for Season 3
The impossibly glamorous and wildly popular HBO series The White Lotus is set to return once more following its second season in a Sicily, according to Deadline. The news comes after the Season 2 premiere was watched by 7.6 million viewers, with figures going on to hit an all-time high last month as the show climbed to become the weekly top title on HBO Max, according Warner Media.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash
Twitter users responding to Joey McFarland's decision to show the historical image on the red carpet said he didn't name the enslaved man correctly.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Complex
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Comments About Not Wearing Makeup: ‘It’s Insane to Say Anyone Is Ugly, But Especially Me’
Keke Palmer shared a very special message for the bitter and the stupid on Tuesday. Per Palmer, who recently announced she’s pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live, she’s spotted “a few comments” as of late from people who are referring to her as “ugly” due to a lack of makeup. As Palmer explained, such individuals should instead put their energy toward obtaining the help of which they are so clearly in need. Palmer also pointed to the importance of self-confidence, something she wishes she could bottle up for others.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Cult of Mac
First look at Truth Be Told season 3 introduces new cast member
Apple TV+ offered a first look at season 3 of its award-winning drama Truth Be Told Thursday, introducing a new cast member in the process. Actress Gabrielle Union joins Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer on the NAACP Image Award-winning show. Season 3 kicks off on January 20. Gabrielle Union joins Octavia Spencer...
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Will Premiere in March
Plus, get a first look at some new photos from the production as well as a sneak peek at what Alina, Mal, and the crows are up to. Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 16, 2023. And we’re so excited! This was truly my comfort show...
Look: Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
"M3gan" producer Jason Blum, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng attended the film's Los Angeles premiere.
‘Kaleidoscope’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Here's everything you need to know about the release date, cast, and more for the Netflix series 'Kaleidoscope.'
Paris Hilton Says Her Eggs Are "All Ready" for 2023 Pregnancy
Watch: Paris Hilton REACTS to Comment About Struggle to Start a Family. Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom. Having recently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 exclusively on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
EW.com
Hunters season 2 teaser trailer reveals the actor playing Hitler
The hunters are coming together for one last mission. On Tuesday, Prime Video's alternate history drama Hunters dropped the teaser trailer for its forthcoming second and final season, which offers the first look at German actor Udo Kier as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. While the dictator shaves in his South...
Comments / 0