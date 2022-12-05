ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itechpost.com

President Joe Biden Calls for an Investigation on Elon Musk's Ties With Other Countries

With Elon Musk's strengthening business outside the United States, President Joe Biden wants to question the billionaire's dealings with other countries. Engadget writes that Biden calls for a federal investigation of Musk as he is suspected to be a threat to national security. The Billionaire's Recent Deals Breed Doubt In...
PopCrush

Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed

From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).

