Jackson, MS

Will Jackson State attendance, support plummet in 2023 and beyond without Deion Sanders?

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

It’s likely safe to say that Jackson State University has been living in the golden age of Tiger football.

With Deion Sanders leaving to become the head coach at the University of Colorado, one must wonder how JSU, and Jackson itself, will make up for the energy and economic impact provided by Coach Prime the last three years.

According to numbers from Visit Jackson, Jackson State University football is estimated to have brought $30 million in economic impact to the area in 2021. Also in 2021, JSU averaged 42,293 fans for most Football Championship Series home games. While the final economic impact numbers for 2022 aren't in, it's a good bet it will be more than 2021.

For 2022, JSU finished the season Saturday with an attendance average of 44,354, breaking its own FCS record. While Jackson State did lead the FCS in attendance the two years previous to Sanders’ arrival, the 33,762 average in 2019 pales in comparison to what Coach Prime brought to town.

In fact, in the 15 years, prior to Sanders coming to Jackson, JSU averaged just 19,136 fans as the Tigers averaged just more than 5 wins per season from 2000 until 2019.

However, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba believes, that because of Sanders' time in Jackson, the future is bright.

"There has been a blueprint established through Coach Prime's time in the city of Jackson," Lumumba said. "It demonstrates that, not only can historically black institutions receive national notoriety and acclaim and be able to attract some of the top talent from around the globe. Now, there is an opportunity that we can push forward and deal with that."

Sanders' departure also begs the question of if JSU may have missed its window to get a new on-campus stadium built.

A stadium study was commissioned last year and based on a 35,000-seat facility, Jackson State would need to raise between $80 million and $100 million. That sum would come through private and public partnerships as well as the potential for season ticket and suite sales and naming rights.

JSU president Thomas Hudson had been cautious in talking about the stadium. But riding the “Prime” wave in advance of ESPN's GameDay arrival more than a month ago, he pushed the subject about what a new on-campus facility could mean , for the school, West Jackson and Downtown Jackson.

“Jackson State football has always drawn a crowd, but now people outside of Jackson State University and all across the country are paying attention,” Hudson told the Clarion Ledger in October. “Jackson State’s true value and true economic impact on our area, Coach Prime’s arrival has definitely helped us push that idea. Now, you are hearing more serious conversations about not just riding this wave, but finding a way to leverage it in a way that has a long-term impact on this area.”

A new stadium built on the east end of the campus near John R. Lynch Street and University Boulevard is part of that process. The on-campus location would give JSU students a chance to walk to games instead of having to find transportation.

However, the money that JSU was able to bring to campus through agreements and endorsements while Sanders was coach, are not necessarily guaranteed into the future, and historical attendance figures would suggest that fan support in 2023 and beyond will not be what it was the past three seasons.

Lumumba said he believes there is still a chance for a stadium.

"I think the first element of that equation is to make sure that discussions maintain," Lumumba said. "It has continue to be lifted up, not only before the state legislature but as a part of the normal communication of residents each and every day to say that we need this. It would be helpful to Jackson State as well as to the greater Jackson area. When Jackson State has a full stadium, you can't find a hotel room within 60 miles of here. So, it would be beneficial to the entire area to help maintain this momentum."

Comments / 12

Archidaus 68
3d ago

I mean players are already lighting up the transfer portal and more players are recommitting everyday. those boys weren't loyal to JSU, they were loyal to Sanders.

