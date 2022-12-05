ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting

The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. FAMU said surveillance footage...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
WCTV

Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Wanted for questioning

Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
MONTICELLO, FL
YAHOO!

LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'

A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a week after Trulieve employees were reportedly let go at a facility in Gadsden County, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday, against the largest medical marijuana operator in the U.S. A copy of the suit, provided to WCTV, alleges that...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

