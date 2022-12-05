Read full article on original website
WCTV
Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. FAMU said surveillance footage...
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
WCTV
FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says security camera footage from a shooting on an outdoor basketball court played a key role in the arrest of two suspects connected to the case. As WCTV has reported, one man was killed and another four were injured when a gunman opened...
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
WCTV
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
wfxl.com
Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham
A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
ecbpublishing.com
Wanted for questioning
Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in Tallahassee Police Marsy's Law case
The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the city of Tallahassee and Marsy's Law.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police alerts the community of call scams imitating law enforcement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department issued a scam alert on Facebook regarding fraudulent law enforcement phone calls. According to TPD’s post, people are receiving calls claiming to be from the police, telling the victims they have an arrest warrant and that they need to provide money to have it dropped.
YAHOO!
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'
A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
TPD makes second arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball courts
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that it made a second arrest in connection to the fatal shooting incident that occurred at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
LCSO investigating homicide behind shopping plaza, suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place behind a shopping plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WCTV
Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a week after Trulieve employees were reportedly let go at a facility in Gadsden County, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday, against the largest medical marijuana operator in the U.S. A copy of the suit, provided to WCTV, alleges that...
