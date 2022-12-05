Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 31-year-old Ryder Sturt. Sturt was declared missing after...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department on sight of possible dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill
Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene of an active exterior dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill sorting center.
New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills
New wildfire detection cameras have been installed on Santa Barbara Tv Hill overlooking the Santa Barbara front providing early detection services to the community by the Montecito Fire Department.
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown.
Condos spared from morning vehicle fire
A work van erupted in flames Tuesday morning near a Santa Barbara condo. No one was hurt.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver
The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
Multiple DUI collisions under investigation in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrived at a reported traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison at 9:10 p.m. and determined after an investigation that two different accidents had occurred that both involved intoxicated drivers.
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria
On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
vidanewspaper.com
20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard
On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fuel Reduction and Invasive Plant Removal Conducted in Stevens Park
The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department are working together to reduce wildfire risk in Santa Barbara's open space parks. Last week, the departments, with the support of a wildland firefighting hand crew from the California Conservation Corps, removed fire hazards and broke up potential ‘fire ladders’ in Stevens Park. Work efforts focused on areas of the park closest to residents, property, and public trails.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Pier Untouched
I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
Chumash leaders present $150K gift to Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse
Tribal leadership and others from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had a team at the Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to participate in a volunteer activity.
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Activates COVID Unit
In Santa Barbara, COVID is on the increase, with Cottage Hospital converting one area into a COVID unit to handle the 33 patients who are currently positive, seven of them in critical care. As well, the triple whammy of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 has sent the bed count in the intensive care units of Santa Barbara County hospitals on a roller-coaster ride during the past couple of weeks. However, the low of nine available ICU beds on December 1 could just be a reflection of the number of nurses available, said Jackie Ruiz of the Public Health Department, explaining that staffing is one criteria for the available bed count. Today, the ICU availability figure countywide is 14.
