ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura Man

The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 31-year-old Ryder Sturt. Sturt was declared missing after...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills

New wildfire detection cameras have been installed on Santa Barbara Tv Hill overlooking the Santa Barbara front providing early detection services to the community by the Montecito Fire Department. The post New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver

The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria

On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
SANTA MARIA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fuel Reduction and Invasive Plant Removal Conducted in Stevens Park

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department are working together to reduce wildfire risk in Santa Barbara's open space parks. Last week, the departments, with the support of a wildland firefighting hand crew from the California Conservation Corps, removed fire hazards and broke up potential ‘fire ladders’ in Stevens Park. Work efforts focused on areas of the park closest to residents, property, and public trails.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Pier Untouched

I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
GOLETA, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cottage Hospital Activates COVID Unit

In Santa Barbara, COVID is on the increase, with Cottage Hospital converting one area into a COVID unit to handle the 33 patients who are currently positive, seven of them in critical care. As well, the triple whammy of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 has sent the bed count in the intensive care units of Santa Barbara County hospitals on a roller-coaster ride during the past couple of weeks. However, the low of nine available ICU beds on December 1 could just be a reflection of the number of nurses available, said Jackie Ruiz of the Public Health Department, explaining that staffing is one criteria for the available bed count. Today, the ICU availability figure countywide is 14.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy