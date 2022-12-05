ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State football losing QB Spencer Sanders, WR Braylin Presley to transfer portal

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
STILLWATER — While Oklahoma State got some good news regarding potential transfer player s on Monday, with young defensive players Collin Oliver and Kendal Daniels announcing their intent to stay, some big names are set to depart.

Atop the list were four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and highly recruited true freshman slot receiver Braylin Presley.

Sanders won 30 games and threw for more than 9,000 yards in four seasons as the starting quarterback. His departure was first reported by the On3 Recruiting network.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of the ‘Cowboy culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me," Sanders said in a post on Twitter. “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years.

“The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life.”

Sanders' departure leaves the Cowboys with just one current scholarship quarterback on the roster, true freshman Garret Rangel, who started two games this season. Walk-on Gunnar Gundy, who made one start, is a redshirt freshman, and the Cowboys are expected to sign Zane Flores, a three-star recruit from Gretna, Nebraska, in the current recruiting class.

Presley, who was a four-star recruit when he came out of Bixby last year, played in seven games, both as a receiver and special teams contributor. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Presley told the Tulsa World, which first reported the story, he had hoped to be used more as a running back at OSU but felt he was not going to get that chance.

Starting senior defensive back Thomas Harper and key backup offensive lineman Eli Russ also headed to the portal on Monday. Harper, the younger brother of former OSU linebacker Devin Harper, was a regularly used member of the secondary throughout his four years.

Russ helped out when the Cowboys dealt with injury issues this past season. He was the last remaining offensive lineman from OSU’s 2020 recruiting class. The other three — Monroe Mills, Cade Bennett and Trent Pullen — all left the program prior to this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RnvJ_0jYE9Ye400

The Cowboys had learned late last week they’d be losing starting linebacker and leading tackler Mason Cobb to the transfer portal, and Cobb made the move official on Monday morning.

Also in the portal, which opened Monday, are backup linebacker Na’Drian Dizadare and backup safety Kanion Williams.

Additionally, defensive end Tyler Lacy accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, signaling the end of his Cowboy career. He had an additional year of eligibility remaining.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

OSU VS. WISCONSIN: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. (ESPN)

