Tuscarawas County's Christmas Tour of Homes is Dec. 11

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Heritage Home Association of Tuscarawas County will host its 28th annual Christmas Tour of Homes from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11) in Bolivar, New Philadelphia, and Zoar. Seven sites will be decorated for the holiday season.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 at www.tuschha.org or in person at Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover or New Philadelphia, First National Bank of Dennison in Dennison, Pam’s Posies in Dover, the Zoar Store in Zoar, or on the day of the tour for $20 at any tour site. Tourists will be asked to remove their shoes or wear shoe coverings inside each site. Face coverings are encouraged.

The Heritage Home Association of Tuscarawas County is a nonprofit Ohio corporation dedicated to the documentation and preservation of the architecturally and historically significant homes, buildings, and neighborhoods of Tuscarawas County. For further information, visit www.tuschha.org.