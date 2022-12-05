ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: Teen arrested at Wichita elementary school after stun gun used on staff member

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday after using a stun gun on a staff member at Woodman Elementary, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. The 13-year-old girl and her mother got into an argument on school grounds, Rebolledo said. It Is unknown what the argument was over.

The staff member intervened during the argument. The teen then took out a “stun/flashlight combo” object and stunned the staff member, who was not seriously injured, Rebolledo said.

Wichita Public School spokesperson Susan Arensman said the staff member was fine.

The 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of simple battery, Rebolledo said. She was not a student at Woodman Elementary, 2500 S. Hiram.

The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
