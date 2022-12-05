What would make for a successful season for the Giants and Jets?

Both the Jets and Giants are getting their first taste of meaningful December football in years. But with higher pressure and tougher opponents, waltzing into the playoffs is far from a given. Of course, even being in sight of the playoffs so late into the season likely would have been a surprise to fans of both teams. But now that the postseason is in reach, would missing it qualify as a disappointment for two franchises still digging out of the morass of previous years? Or is progress enough to make you check-off this year as a good one?

