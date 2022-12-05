ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’

Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
jambroadcasting.com

Camila Cabello says she would love to collaborate with Gwen Stefani

The latest season of The Voice is coming to a close and first-time coach Camila Cabello is reflecting upon her time on the show. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer joked about what she plans to do once the season wraps. “I want to bake and binge TV shows,” she teased, adding she also wants to “spend time with my dogs, but mostly baking.”
jambroadcasting.com

Will there be a Spice Girls reunion next year?

Mel B aka Scary Spice is fueling fans’ hopes of a Spice Girls reunion. The singer hinted of a possible get-together at the 2023 Glastonbury music festival. Appearing recently on The Big Narstie Show, the singer was asked if she foresees the girls getting back together onstage. Mel said it “would be cool” to get the band back together, which led her to take a question about the possibility of playing Glastonbury.
The Guardian

Is TikTok killing off the pop music bridge?

It’s a trend that’s been spotted by everyone from Sting to social media users: the bit of a song between the verse and chorus is disappearing. Are short attention times to blame, or is this simply another evolution in songwriting?. Back in March, the Australian singer Hatchie tweeted:...
jambroadcasting.com

Collective Soul announces streaming concert

The virtual show, which was filmed earlier this year at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, will premiere December 29 via the streaming platform Mandolin. Collective Soul’s 2022 included releasing a new album called Vibrating, their first record in three years. The “Shine” rockers supported Vibrating on a tour with Switchfoot.
NASHVILLE, TN

