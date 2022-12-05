Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend GetawayMelissa FrostTucson, AZ
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in TucsonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Students weigh in on the future of University of Arizona theater programs
The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television paused applications for musical theater, acting and design tech.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
ASUA Notebook 11/30/22: Senators discuss current and future campus events
Throughout their Nov. 30 meeting, the Associated Students of the University of Arizona discussed various events that happened recently on campus as well as some upcoming events, like the ASUA Spring 2023 Club Fair which will take place next semester as well as club award nominations. Reproductive Health and Women’s...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA hosts a variety of convocation events for students graduating in winter 2022
The University of Arizona will host numerous convocation events to celebrate students graduating in the winter of 2022. Convocations are smaller events that focus on specific colleges or interest groups. Here is a list of all the convocation events being held by the UA this winter. College of Agriculture and...
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
Could Tucson become “Battery Valley”?
Pima County, Tucson and Sun Corridor have been working to attract more tech heavy businesses, and lately they’ve had a double success in the world of sophisticated batteries.
thisistucson.com
12 Tucson (and Arizona) experiences to gift this holiday season
Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021 and updated in 2022. With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it can be a little overwhelming to find the perfect present for loved ones. If a present from a big box store isn't cutting it this year, here is a list of 12 local and Arizona-based experiences to gift to native Tucsonans, those flocking here for the holiday season, or even yourself. 🎁
ABC 15 News
NASA's SOFIA spacecraft to retire in Arizona
TUCSON, AZ — SOFIA is retiring in Arizona!. NASA's SOFIA, which stands for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is now retired and heading to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The Boeing 747SP jetliner is expected to make its final flight from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center...
Marana special needs preschool target of break-ins and vandalism
Over the weekend, vandals broke into classrooms, destroying several of them and set off fire extinguishers.
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA-based band The Hawthorne Experience makes Club Congress debut
The Hawthorne Experience, a band comprised of University of Arizona students and brothers Will and Kenny Belcher and Jonah Walsh-Hallman, got its start playing house parties and keggers for fun. But in mid-November, the band scored its first paid gig at the Screening Room in downtown Tucson. It was a...
Tucson family business shares tamale tips
For nearly 40 years Anita's Street Market has been serving homemade Mexican food. They won best of Tucson recently for Best Tortillas and Empanadas. But this time of year, it's all about tamales.
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Circle K’s selling for Redevelopment in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 8, 2022 - Retail always has to be reinventing itself as needs change. The days of stand-alone convenience stores with maybe one or two gas pumps in front on small lots is in the past, Circle K has been selling off these former stores around the state, with use restrictions, and offering redevelopment opportunities for buyers with an imagination to match a use for today’s public.
KOLD-TV
American Battery Factory to bring economic boost, 1,000 jobs to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big developments are underway for Pima County and the City of Tucson. American Battery Factory has tapped Tucson for its first battery cell gigafactory. They’ll be producing lithium iron phosphate battery cells which can be used to power electric vehicles and other technology.
City of Tucson launches new website to report homeless encampments
The City of Tucson uses a 3 tier system to assess how to deal with the encampment. They are referring residents to shelters and other resources.
azdesertswarm.com
Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona
Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch
This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
azpm.org
NDAA helps local bases but cuts A-10s
An A-10 makes a pass over the runway at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. July 2021. Congress is allowing the Air Force to retire 21 A-10 aircraft as part of the new defense spending plan which could be approved before the end of the year. The A-10s slated for retirement...
azbex.com
Battery Company to Lease 70 Acres in Pima for Factory
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote this week on a lease-purchase agreement and incentives package for American Battery Factory, a Utah firm that plans to build a “gigafactory” at the Aerospace and Research Campus south of Tucson International Airport. ABF posted a brief statement to its...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Author tells story of girls and women in Tombstone
History has always appealed to Tucson resident Vali Benson. So, writing a historical novel came naturally to her. When her children were young, she took them to Tombstone — because, she said, what little boys don’t like gunfights and horses? But she learned the stories were deeper than that.
Comments / 1