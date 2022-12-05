ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Daily Wildcat

ASUA Notebook 11/30/22: Senators discuss current and future campus events

Throughout their Nov. 30 meeting, the Associated Students of the University of Arizona discussed various events that happened recently on campus as well as some upcoming events, like the ASUA Spring 2023 Club Fair which will take place next semester as well as club award nominations. Reproductive Health and Women’s...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA hosts a variety of convocation events for students graduating in winter 2022

The University of Arizona will host numerous convocation events to celebrate students graduating in the winter of 2022. Convocations are smaller events that focus on specific colleges or interest groups. Here is a list of all the convocation events being held by the UA this winter. College of Agriculture and...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

12 Tucson (and Arizona) experiences to gift this holiday season

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021 and updated in 2022. With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it can be a little overwhelming to find the perfect present for loved ones. If a present from a big box store isn't cutting it this year, here is a list of 12 local and Arizona-based experiences to gift to native Tucsonans, those flocking here for the holiday season, or even yourself. 🎁
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

NASA's SOFIA spacecraft to retire in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — SOFIA is retiring in Arizona!. NASA's SOFIA, which stands for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is now retired and heading to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The Boeing 747SP jetliner is expected to make its final flight from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center...
TUCSON, AZ
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA-based band The Hawthorne Experience makes Club Congress debut

The Hawthorne Experience, a band comprised of University of Arizona students and brothers Will and Kenny Belcher and Jonah Walsh-Hallman, got its start playing house parties and keggers for fun. But in mid-November, the band scored its first paid gig at the Screening Room in downtown Tucson. It was a...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Former Circle K’s selling for Redevelopment in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 8, 2022 - Retail always has to be reinventing itself as needs change. The days of stand-alone convenience stores with maybe one or two gas pumps in front on small lots is in the past, Circle K has been selling off these former stores around the state, with use restrictions, and offering redevelopment opportunities for buyers with an imagination to match a use for today’s public.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

American Battery Factory to bring economic boost, 1,000 jobs to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big developments are underway for Pima County and the City of Tucson. American Battery Factory has tapped Tucson for its first battery cell gigafactory. They’ll be producing lithium iron phosphate battery cells which can be used to power electric vehicles and other technology.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona

Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch

This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
SONOITA, AZ
azpm.org

NDAA helps local bases but cuts A-10s

An A-10 makes a pass over the runway at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. July 2021. Congress is allowing the Air Force to retire 21 A-10 aircraft as part of the new defense spending plan which could be approved before the end of the year. The A-10s slated for retirement...
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

Battery Company to Lease 70 Acres in Pima for Factory

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote this week on a lease-purchase agreement and incentives package for American Battery Factory, a Utah firm that plans to build a “gigafactory” at the Aerospace and Research Campus south of Tucson International Airport. ABF posted a brief statement to its...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Author tells story of girls and women in Tombstone

History has always appealed to Tucson resident Vali Benson. So, writing a historical novel came naturally to her. When her children were young, she took them to Tombstone — because, she said, what little boys don’t like gunfights and horses? But she learned the stories were deeper than that.
TUCSON, AZ

