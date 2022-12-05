The Longview Police Department thought that they saw the last of the Grinch after last year's big event in Longview. The Grinch came to town last year trying to steal Christmas from Longview residents. Still, Longview Police disrupted his plans and instead of spending time in a jail cell where his dislike for Christmas could grow, they made him spread holiday cheer with Operation Blue Santa in Longview. Once the holidays were over though they released him and he disappeared back to the outskirts of Whoville and his cave in Mt. Crumpit with his dog Max thinking he would never return.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO