Tyler, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
EMORY, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Grinch Is In The Custody Of Longview, Texas Police Department

The Longview Police Department thought that they saw the last of the Grinch after last year's big event in Longview. The Grinch came to town last year trying to steal Christmas from Longview residents. Still, Longview Police disrupted his plans and instead of spending time in a jail cell where his dislike for Christmas could grow, they made him spread holiday cheer with Operation Blue Santa in Longview. Once the holidays were over though they released him and he disappeared back to the outskirts of Whoville and his cave in Mt. Crumpit with his dog Max thinking he would never return.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust

OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy reopened following wreck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have reopened the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop at Old Troup Highway Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Andy Erbaugh, the wreck happened around 3 p.m., and involved several vehicles. He said that Tyler fire, police and EMS went to the scene. Westbound lanes were closed for awhile, but as of 5:45 are open again.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Suspended Smith County Constable takes stand in trial

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The trial continued for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Thursday morning as he took the stand to testify in his own defense. He was charged with official oppression and theft of property related to an eviction he served in November 2021. Traylor-Harris testified that...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

