Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. Authorities said the driver, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six […]
Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood
ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home. Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
Witness says suspended Smith County constable threatened his job
What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas. A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. LISD Auto Tech instructor...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
The Grinch Is In The Custody Of Longview, Texas Police Department
The Longview Police Department thought that they saw the last of the Grinch after last year's big event in Longview. The Grinch came to town last year trying to steal Christmas from Longview residents. Still, Longview Police disrupted his plans and instead of spending time in a jail cell where his dislike for Christmas could grow, they made him spread holiday cheer with Operation Blue Santa in Longview. Once the holidays were over though they released him and he disappeared back to the outskirts of Whoville and his cave in Mt. Crumpit with his dog Max thinking he would never return.
Prosecutors ask jurors to sentence convicted Smith County constable to 2 years in state jail
TYLER, Texas — Prosecutors on Friday asked for the maximum punishment for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris convicted of stealing several items during an eviction. Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of property theft by a public servant. Jurors convicted him of the charge after more than four hours...
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter for the events of a July crash that led […]
Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by...
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Curtis Traylor-Harris has been found guilty of the charges against him. The jury returned a verdict at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Sentencing will happen...
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy reopened following wreck in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have reopened the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop at Old Troup Highway Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Andy Erbaugh, the wreck happened around 3 p.m., and involved several vehicles. He said that Tyler fire, police and EMS went to the scene. Westbound lanes were closed for awhile, but as of 5:45 are open again.
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
Suspended Smith County Constable takes stand in trial
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The trial continued for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Thursday morning as he took the stand to testify in his own defense. He was charged with official oppression and theft of property related to an eviction he served in November 2021. Traylor-Harris testified that...
