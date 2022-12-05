Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
Senga, Mets agree on 5-year, $75 million contract, sources say
Right-hander Kodai Senga, 29, and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan late Saturday night, confirming reports.
Bleacher Report
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract
The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
Reports: Mets Sign Japanese Star Kodai Senga to Five-Year Deal
The 29-year-old’s new contract is reportedly worth $75 million.
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras Says Joining Cardinals First Crossed His Mind During 2022 Season
Now that he is officially a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Willson Contreras admitted the thought of joining his former team's biggest rival first crossed his mind when he got an in-person look at Albert Pujols' pursuit of 700 homers. At his introductory press conference on Friday, Contreras said...
Bleacher Report
MLB Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Remaining After Winter Meetings Frenzy
It's been a wild week across Major League Baseball. Prior to the annual MLB winter meetings, we put together our updated big board of the top 25 available free agents. When the dust settled on the four-day event, 15 of those 25 players had signed a new contract, leaving the free-agent market unrecognizable.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
Bleacher Report
Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract
Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY 'Working on' Something 'Even Bigger' Than Carlos Rodon
What else do the New York Yankees have up their sleeve?. It appears the team isn't done making moves after re-signing superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. "They are in on Carlos Rodon, but then I heard that there's something even bigger that...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Star Told FA Suitors He Valued His Legacy over Money
Aaron Judge cashed in as a free agent by re-signing with the New York Yankees, but the reigning American League MVP had more on his mind this offseason than simply securing the most money possible. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge told all of the teams he...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Bucks Have Expressed Interest in Cam Reddish Trade
It was less than a year ago that the New York Knicks acquired forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, but the team has reportedly been fielding offers to ship him away for quite some time. "[S]everal teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the...
Comments / 0