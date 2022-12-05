ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bleacher Report

Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract

The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
Bleacher Report

MLB Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Remaining After Winter Meetings Frenzy

It's been a wild week across Major League Baseball. Prior to the annual MLB winter meetings, we put together our updated big board of the top 25 available free agents. When the dust settled on the four-day event, 15 of those 25 players had signed a new contract, leaving the free-agent market unrecognizable.
Bleacher Report

Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract

Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
SAN DIEGO, CA

