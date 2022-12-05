Kansas man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter in baby’s death
GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has pleaded no contest in the death of a baby Monday.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, 27-year-old Steven Johnson of Goodland pled no contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse stemming from the death of a 3-month-old child on May 13, 2020.
Judge Scott Showalter accepted a plea deal for both charges against Johnson.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
